This wired gaming headset not only offers decent audio or a microphone perfect for Discord chats, but a gorgeous indigo colourway. Gengar, I choose you—is what I would be saying if your purple spikes didn't come at such a premium.

I've made no secret of my penchant for purple. So, it likely comes as no surprise that I've been pining after the Gengar Razer Kitty Kraken V2 headset since it was first announced (ghost type Pokemon are some of my favourites, and it's not just because they often adhere to my carefully curated colour scheme).

While I enjoyed my time with the Kraken Kitty V3 Pro, I'm still not a huge fan of the headset's pastel pink 'quartz' colourway. So, when I heard the Gengar Razer Kitty Kraken V2 is now available outside of Asia, I was there with my Pokeballs at the ready.

Obviously, there are a few key differences to note between the V3 Pro and this pretty purple version of the V2. Besides the kitty ears getting swapped out for the ghostie's wee purple horns, the main difference is that the Gengar Razer Kitty Kraken V2 is a wired headset. That means a stable, constant connection at the risk of forgetting about the wire all together and potentially dragging your rig behind you when you leave your desk…but what sort of Slowpoke would do that, right?

The wire itself is contained within a hardy plastic sheathing that could likely withstand a chewing from a deskchair castor (not that I'd recommend putting that theory to the test). At two metres in length, the attached wire is long enough to not feel too restrictive while also mostly avoiding getting tangled up under foot. The main downside is that with this integrated, non-detachable USB-A wire, the Gengar Razer Kitty Kraken V2 is destined for your desktop and your desktop only.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 specs (Image credit: Future) Drivers: Triforce 40mm drivers

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω (1 kHz)

Microphone: Razer HyperClear Cardioid

Microphone frequency response: 100 Hz - 10 kHz

Connectivity: USB-A wired

Cable length: 2.0 m

Lighting: RGB on outer earcups only

Weight: 325 g

Price: $140 / £150

The V2's lack of even a 3.5 mm connection option definitely makes it one of the least versatile gaming headsets I've had the pleasure of reviewing lately. Sure, not everyone has quite the aura necessary to rock a set of purple horns or pink kitty ears while casually out and about, but the difference is you at least have the option to try with the Kraken Kitty V3 Pro.

Anyway, as you may expect from the tag team of a wired, USB-A connection and Razer's Triforce 40mm drivers, the Kraken Kitty V2's audio quality is crisp. I was especially impressed by the clarity of dialogue, though I found lower, bassier frequencies got a little lost in the shuffle. To put it another way, while the scant few voice lines throughout 2016's Doom came through loud and clear, Mick Gordon's already crunchy soundtrack lost some detail—especially when the hordes of hell were hissing in my ear. I found that games with comparatively less hectic soundscapes tend to be better served by this headgear.

While there's no Active Noise Cancelling on offer here, the gentle clamping force of this headset blocks out a fair amount of ambient sound and offers a surprisingly immersive audio experience (just ask my colleagues how many times they each made me jump in surprise while I was testing this headset). The inner earcups are generously cushioned too, making this another Razer headset that's comfortable to wear all day. Better yet, these are covered in a plush leatherette that's easy to wipe clean, so that striking purple colour won't be dulled by my contour of choice over time.

A raised mic mute button, a volume wheel, and the integrated microphone arm are all found on the outer edge of the left earcup. The mic arm is neither detachable nor retractable, unlike the V3 Pro, though it is very bendy; it's easy to adjust and holds its position well when you twist it out of the way—though I personally do miss the option to make it disappear altogether.

As for mic audio, the quality here is about what you'd expect for a gaming headset—clear save for the odd bit of crunch around the plosives. It's perfectly serviceable for Discord calls or in-game chatter, but you might want something a wee bit more professional if you want to launch your musical career with the very best Pokerap cover (like there never was).



Listen to the microphone test here:

Though this wired gaming headset acquits itself well on audio quality all around, the styling really is the headline act here. The outer face of the earcups feature a subtle offering of RGB, with light shining tastefully through Gengar's silhouette. The striking purple spikes along the headband are genuinely sturdy, not to mention visually striking. I think my favourite detail though is the splash of red within the inner ear cup, featuring a line drawing of Gengar that's almost always out of view. Being the only one to see that mischievous grin on the regular is a design flourish I enjoy immensely.

Buy if… ✅ You're a ghost type fiend: The purple spikes are every bit as striking in-person. Who doesn't want to be transformed into a mischievous ghost?

Don't buy if… ❌ You're on a budget and want a versatile bit of kit: The Gengar edition of the Kraken Kitty V2 offers a USB-A wired connection only. For the same price as this headset, you could pick up something else that would offer a greater variety of connectivity options and cover far more of your audio bases as a result.

However, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that you're paying for that style at a premium; the Gengar edition of the Kraken Kitty V2 costs $40 more than any of the other colourways, bringing its price closer in line with the Razer Barracuda and the Razer Barracuda X Chroma wireless headsets. That's not the most damning comparison though; the Razer Kraken V3 X, with a USB type A wired connection and the same 40 mm Triforce drivers, is less than $50 on Amazon, meaning the Gengar styling comes at a $100 premium.

The Gengar edition is definitely not what I'd call a budget option. Furthermore, I'd argue it's a price point that makes sense for a wireless headset that can fulfil your audio needs across a variety of scenarios, from gaming to just listening to music on the go, but not necessarily a wired headset you can't really use on much besides your desktop PC.

If you're longing for a purple bit of kit but aren't fussed about RGB, I personally still recommend the slightly cheaper SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X. A wireless headset offering a wealth of connection options, the Arctis Nova 3X is much more versatile for one thing. But if all you're after is a cute, wired gaming headset that doesn't come at such a premium, then the $60 Razer Kraken Kitty V3 X may better suit.