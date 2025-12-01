Save $14.99 iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit: was $74.95 now $59.96 at Amazon Save some cash on the best toolkit I own. iFixit make superb kit, and mine has lasted for literal years without me having to replace or retire a single bit. It's great for building PCs, as much as dismantling them; or any other electronic for that matter. Key specs: 64-bits | Tweezers | Pry tools

There are a few core products that I'd happily vouch for every time; the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit is one of them. I've used this kit for years now and it would still look brand new if it wasn't for the thermal paste I've gotten all over it.

The iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit is down to $60 right now. That's down from $75. It does generally sell for that much, too, with my price tracker telling me it hasn't gone much cheaper, or really had any sort of discount, all year.

The Pro Tech Toolkit is the perfect size for a PC builder or someone that tinkers with electronics often. You get a 64-bit driver set with one of the best screwdrivers going, and it comes with a clever flexible extension for those awkward screws—primarily those awful ones locking your expansion slot covers into place and hidden behind a panel on the rear of your PC case. I hate those.

You also get pry tools, useful if you plan to try to break into an old iPod anytime soon. (I just did this to replace the battery and storage, the iFixit pry tools helped a lot, but the job still sucked.) You also get some tougher pry tools for serious digging and a selection of fine-nosed tweezers.

There's also an anti-static wristband. I haven't used one of these in about a decade but I should probably be more careful. I won't, but do as I say not as I do.

All of which packs away in the handy folding material wrap. Just watch out for thermal paste; once it's on it, it never comes out. Or maybe it does wash out, I've never tried.

Altogether, the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit is about all you need for building a PC or tearing down other electronics. It's ace, and while I am going to get a fancy electric screwdriver for Christmas (I hope), that's mostly because I'm lazy. The iFixit will still be my go-to, like it has for the past half-decade.