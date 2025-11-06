Now just $480, the GeForce RTX 5070 is not only well under its MSRP but it's also the best GPU around for the money

Almost from the very beginning, Nvidia's RTX 5070 has been the forgotten sibling in the entire RTX 50-series of Blackwell GPUs. For good reasons, as it was hugely overpriced at launch and compared to the previous generation of graphics cards, there wasn't much of a performance boost.

Well, compared to the RTX 4070 Super at least, which you can see in the gaming results below. It's certainly better than the standard RTX 4070, and when you pitch it against the RTX 3070 or RTX 2070, it blows them out of the water.

Now that the price is a far more reasonable $480, it's by far the best GPU you can buy for this kind of money. Yes, it's $50 more expensive than the 16 GB RTX 5060 Ti ($430 at Amazon), but in our tests, the RTX 5070 is roughly 37% faster at 1440p, in terms of average frame rates. When you consider 1% low frame rates, it's even better, coming in at 60% better than the RTX 5060 Ti.

So spending 12% more cash nets you a performance boost that's three times bigger than the cash outlay.

You might be tempted to go with a Radeon RX 9070 because you can buy one of those for $550 at Amazon. However, while it can sometimes be much faster than the RTX 5070, averaged out across lots of different games and settings, the RX 9070 is only 5 to 8% better. That's certainly not good enough to warrant spending 15% more.

Radeon RX 9070 cards are very good but still too expensive compared to the RTX 5070. (Image credit: Future)

Nvidia's RTX 50-series cards arguably have a better feature set than AMD's, too, especially when it comes to upscaling and frame generation. There's nothing wrong with FSR 4, but compared to DLSS 4, it's not quite as good, and it's certainly not as widely supported.

In short, if you have a GPU upgrade budget of $500, the GeForce RTX 5070 is the clear choice right now. Huzzah for sales!

