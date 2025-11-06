Now just $480, the GeForce RTX 5070 is not only well under its MSRP but it's also the best GPU around for the money
It's only $50 more than a 16 GB RTX 5060 Ti, which would have seemed unbelievable 10 months ago.
Although the RTX 5070 is a good deal faster than its predecessor, the RTX 4070, it's less of an upgrade compared to the RTX 4070 Super. DLSS 4 just about tips the balance in favor of the newer model, though, and this particular deal is well under MSRP. Full discount requires using the $20 rebate card.<p><strong>Key specs: 6144 shaders | 2542 MHz boost | 12 GB GDDR7<p><strong>RTX 5070 price check: <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fmsi-ventus-geforce-rtx-5070-12gb-gddr7-pci-express-5-0-atx-video-card-rtx-5070-12g-ventus-2x-oc-black%2FJ3P7TXH97Z" target="_blank">Best Buy $529.99 | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1875953-REG/asus_prime_rtx5070_12g_geforce_rtx_5070_prime.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank">B&H Photo $543 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8432&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMSI-RTX-5070-12G-Performance%2Fdp%2FB0DYGDT9YD%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank">Amazon $549 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/568844/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPNY-GeForce-RTX-5070-Overclocked-Triple-Fan-Graphics-DLSS-4-Video-Card%2F15371260951" target="_blank">Walmart $549
Almost from the very beginning, Nvidia's RTX 5070 has been the forgotten sibling in the entire RTX 50-series of Blackwell GPUs. For good reasons, as it was hugely overpriced at launch and compared to the previous generation of graphics cards, there wasn't much of a performance boost.
Well, compared to the RTX 4070 Super at least, which you can see in the gaming results below. It's certainly better than the standard RTX 4070, and when you pitch it against the RTX 3070 or RTX 2070, it blows them out of the water.
Now that the price is a far more reasonable $480, it's by far the best GPU you can buy for this kind of money. Yes, it's $50 more expensive than the 16 GB RTX 5060 Ti ($430 at Amazon), but in our tests, the RTX 5070 is roughly 37% faster at 1440p, in terms of average frame rates. When you consider 1% low frame rates, it's even better, coming in at 60% better than the RTX 5060 Ti.
So spending 12% more cash nets you a performance boost that's three times bigger than the cash outlay.
You might be tempted to go with a Radeon RX 9070 because you can buy one of those for $550 at Amazon. However, while it can sometimes be much faster than the RTX 5070, averaged out across lots of different games and settings, the RX 9070 is only 5 to 8% better. That's certainly not good enough to warrant spending 15% more.
Nvidia's RTX 50-series cards arguably have a better feature set than AMD's, too, especially when it comes to upscaling and frame generation. There's nothing wrong with FSR 4, but compared to DLSS 4, it's not quite as good, and it's certainly not as widely supported.
In short, if you have a GPU upgrade budget of $500, the GeForce RTX 5070 is the clear choice right now. Huzzah for sales!
👉All the best Black Friday GPU deals right now👈
1. Best overall: AMD Radeon RX 9070
2. Best value: AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB
3. Best budget: Intel Arc B570
4. Best mid-range: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
5. Best high-end: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.