This is the lowest I've seen an RTX 5060 gaming PC going for, a mere $749, but there might be a small catch with this Prime Day deal

Save $450.99 Acer Nitro 60 | RTX 5060 8 GB: was $1,199.99 now $749 at Walmart Yep, this is a bona fide RTX 5060 gaming PC for just under $750. That's certainly as cheap as I've seen one. And it doesn't even skimp on the CPU. There isn't much in the way of detailed official specs of this model anywhere online, but based on at least one user review it looks like this might be a build with a single 16 GB RAM stick. If so, that'll be the first thing you'll want to upgrade, to a dual-channel 32 GB setup. Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5060 8 GB | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD

It kind of makes me feel like I'm back in the mid 2010's, seeing a gaming PC that I would actually recommend for under $800. For just $749 at Walmart you can grab yourself an RTX 5060 gaming rig, which gets you an entry into current-gen gaming.

Admittedly, that is only an entry, because you shouldn't expect an RTX 5060 to net you wonders in more demanding titles. But as someone who's spent ample time gaming on an (even less powerful) laptop version of an RTX 5060, I can confirm this entry-level RTX 50-series GPU has some chops to it.

👉All Amazon's Big Deal Days deals👈

👉OUR favorite Prime Day PC gaming deals👈

There is a potential caveat here with this Acer Nitro build, however, this being the same as the one I recently highlighted against an RTX 5070 gaming PC going for just $1,099. Not much official has been published about this particular RTX 5060 gaming PC yet in the way of specs, but at least one online review makes me think this could ship with just one 16 GB stick of RAM. And that seems to match one of the product listing photos, too.

Ideally, you want two 16 GB sticks, or at very least two 8 GB ones. Sticks running in dual-channel mode will net you better frame rates and overall performance than just one stick running in one channel. So, for that reason, I'd recommend picking up an aftermarket RAM kit when you can. Perhaps something like this Crucial Pro kit for $78 at Amazon—that would still put the grand total here to $827, which is mighty cheap.

I'm quite surprised to see a decent budget CPU in this rig, too—none of that 'actually a mobile chip slapped onto a desktop motherboard' malarkey. The Core i5 14400F is a perfect pairing with a current-gen entry-level GPU. Its six Performance Cores won't go setting productivity records, but for some RTX 5060 gaming it should be ideal.

Multi Frame Gen (MFG) and DLSS upscaling will be the name of the game here, too, if you're looking to play some more demanding modern titles. That's the main reason to opt for a build like this over an RTX 40-series one. MFG won't be ideal when frame rates are already low due to the added latency, but there are plenty of modern titles that should start you off well above 60 fps at 1440p and get a nice boost from MFG without adding too much latency.

It's not going to dazzle any onlookers, but if you're looking to get into PC gaming in 2025 for as cheap as possible—perhaps Windows 10 EOL is doing a number on you—I reckon this is a great shout.

Check out Walmart's gaming PC fall savings deals