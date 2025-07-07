These three RX 9070 XT gaming PCs show AMD builds really are killing it for value right now

A few days ago I said that RX 9060 XT gaming PCs are killing it in the lead-up to Amazon Prime Day, but now I'm seeing that it's more so that AMD gaming PCs in general are killing it.

There are some decent Nvidia options out there, but based on the current lay of the discount land, for a high-end gaming PC, my money would certainly be going towards the red team right now. You won't be getting Nvidia's Multi Frame Gen, or regular frame gen in quite as many titles for that matter, but for pure raster performance, the three Radeon RX 9070 XT builds I've listed below are what I'd be considering.

Well, they're what I'd be considering if I was in the market for a high-end gaming PC. If I was in the market for something a little cheaper, I'd be going for one of the two RX 9060 XT builds I highlighted previously (or, well, the one that's still in stock). Just bear in mind that with the RX 9060 XT, there is the 8 GB version, though.

Quick list

RX 9070 XT gaming PC deals

Cobratype Pilot | Ryzen 5 9600X | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,589.99 at Newegg (save $410)

This Cobratype build features the RX 9070 XT, which runs pretty neck-and-neck with the RTX 5070 Ti. Combined with 32 GB of RAM and a mid-range 9000-series CPU, it makes for a great choice for modern high-end gaming for well under $2,000. It's also cheaper than we've found any RX 9070 (non-XT) build at right now.

Getting the party started with the cheapest of the bunch is this Cobratype build. This is for those of you who are looking for a high-end gaming experience but are willing to sacrifice a little general quality of life to save some cash.

I say that because with this gaming PC, in addition to the RX 9070 XT, you're 'only' getting a current-gen 6-core CPU and 1 TB of storage. The Ryzen 5 9600X is no slouch, but X3D chips are better for gaming if you can afford one, and if you're keen on productivity workloads you'll want a CPU with more cores. And with game install sizes these days, you'll probably want to upgrade that storage before long.

Still, just for gaming, this build will work an absolute charm, and for under $1,600, it's a steal.

ABS Eurus Ruby | RX 9070 XT | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $2,299.99 $1,781.99 at Newegg (save $518 with code ABS10FTT)

Under $1,800 for a gaming PC not only with AMD's best GPU offering but also one of its X3D chips is not half a bad deal. Throw in the fast DDR5 RAM and 2 TB of storage and you're on to a winner. Let's just hope that the discount code stays up for a while.

Now we're getting to the real beans and potatoes (yes, that's a phrase). This gaming PC pairs its RX 9070 XT with the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which was the best CPU for gaming full-stop until the Ryzen 7 9800X3D came along. And it's still better than other non-X3D chips for gaming.

It also ramps up the DDR5 speed to 6000 MT/s, which is ideal for a Ryzen chip and is somewhat of a sweet spot for price to performance. Then, of course, you have 2 TB of storage, the final dollop of icing on the cake.

You're not getting the bleeding edge tech all around here, of course—there's no Wi-Fi 7, for instance, just 6E—but for under $1,800 you can't expect to have absolutely everything. Just make sure to enter that ABS10FTT code at checkout to receive the full discount.

iBuyPower Y40 Pro | Ryzen 7 9800X3D | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 2 TB SSD | $2,149.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy (save $150)

Finally, a decent Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming PC for $2,000. This is the best gaming CPU on the market right now, and it's paired with AMD's best GPU offering in the form of the RX 9070 XT. In fact, this is a pretty stellar all-around high-end build.

And now we've graduated from beans and potatoes to steak and peppercorn. This is the kind of build that surely every PC gamer is eyeing in this CPU and GPU generation.

The RX 9070 XT here is paired with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, the current best CPU for gaming. And, of course, you're getting 32 GB of (admittedly not quite as fast) DDR5 RAM and 2 TB of storage, too, just like with the Eurus Ruby above. And it's all wrapped in a lovely fishtank case with the graphics card vertically mounted, too. Oh, and it comes with a gaming keyboard and mouse—probably not the greatest, but better than nothing.

The only real downside that I see is the RAM speed, but I'd rather be replacing RAM or an SSD than a CPU or GPU. It shouldn't be too much of a hassle or too expensive to upgrade that down the line, and until then you have the best processor and best AMD graphics card out there, all for $2,000, which is a lot less than competing Nvidia builds I'm seeing around.