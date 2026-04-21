Framework's new dev kit means you can jam a full desktop GPU into the back of its 16-inch laptop
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By Dave James published
The OCuLink Dev Kit provides you with the electronics to create your own eGPU.
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The OCuLink Dev Kit provides you with the electronics to create your own eGPU.