Gaming PCs have, perhaps surprisingly, seen some of the best deals come their way this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But even so, many of these discounts still have the PCs pushing $1,500, $2,000, or even $3,000 and above. And not everyone has that amount of money to drop on what is, let's face it, a non-essential item.

That's why I've been keeping a keen eye out for gaming PCs under $1,000 this sales season, and thankfully, I haven't been disappointed. We've seen a bunch of great rigs all the way from $400 up to $1,000, so whether you're looking to enter into PC gaming for as cheap as possible, or upgrade an ageing build for just shy of $1,000, there's something for you.

I've managed to narrow it down to just four rigs that I'd really recommend considering right now for under $1k. Below each rig, I've explained anything you should keep in mind, as there are definitely caveats to consider when buying a budget rig.

The top gaming PC deals for under $1,000

Save $340 Yawyore MX240 | Ryzen 5 5600GT: was $819.99 now $479.99 at Newegg This gaming PC might not have a graphics card, but with that 5600GT's integrated graphics, you should be able to do some lite 720p gaming just fine, and even perhaps some 1080p. Then, when you're ready to upgrade, all you'll have to do is slap a discrete GPU in somewhere down the line (maybe an RTX 5060 or RX 9060 XT), and you'll have a PC capable of some full-fat 1080p and 1440p gaming. Just bear in mind, you'll have to upgrade your entire platform to get the latest and greatest specs down the line, as this motherboard won't support the latest CPUs or DDR5 RAM. Key specs: Ryzen 5 5600GT | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD

Save $300 ABS Cyclone Aqua | RTX 5060: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Newegg This gaming PC lets you enter the current GPU generation for well under $1,000, and you're getting a pretty nice all-around package for this budget price. Sure, you're only getting DDR4 RAM and 1 TB of storage, but these things are common at the sub-$1,000 price point. DDR4 should serve you fine with this budget build, and storage can be upgraded easily. It's a great way to get started PC gaming with a friendly price tag. Do bear in mind, though, as with the above build, that you'll need to upgrade your platform entirely to get one of the latest CPUs or DDR5 RAM. Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5060 | 32 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD

Save $300 Stormcraft Sirius | RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Newegg This might be an 8 GB version of the RTX 5060 Ti, but for gaming at 1080p and even 1440p in some games, that amount of VRAM should be fine, and you're getting a decent overall build here for $1,000. 32 GB of ast RAM and a reasonable budget Core i5 chip help make this dinky fish tank PC even worthier of its price tag. You might want to add another terabyte of storage in there, though, to really round out this rig. Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD