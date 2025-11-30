It feels weird to type these words, but Alienware's Cyber Monday deals are offering some of the best available prices on prebuilt Nvidia gaming PCs

While it was a hard truth to accept while wistfully fiddling with build configurations in my younger years, Alienware and affordability don't often go hand in hand. For this year's Cyber Monday festivities, however, Dell's offering some uncharacteristically respectable discounts on its gaming line, bringing a pair of prebuilt PCs at the lowest prices we've seen on rigs packing the same Nvidia GPUs.

You'll need to tweak some of the available configuration options to ensure you're getting the best bang for your buck, but we've got suggested specs listed below for you to follow. With either of these prebuilt deals, you'll be setting yourself up with a potent gaming PC at best-in-class prices.

Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop (Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti config) | $1,630 (save $700)

Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop (Nvidia RTX 5080 config) | $1,900 (save $880)

Save $700 Alienware Aurora | RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,329.99 now $1,629.99 at Dell It's not every day we find an Alienware rig at the same price as all its best competitors, but that's what we have here. An RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC priced under $1,700 is very reasonable, though you'll have to configure it with the specs below yourself to hit the price. The RAM isn't the fastest, but it does come with 2 TB SSD upgrade for free, and the CPU and GPU combo should have you gaming at 1440p easily, and even at 4K in many games. Key specs: Core Ultra 7 265F | RTX 5070 Ti | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 2 TB SSD | 750 W PSU

Our first suggested Alienware Aurora offering boasts the midrange favorite 5070 Ti at a better price than you'll see on comparable competitors during this Cyber Monday season. As mentioned above, you'll need to do the configuring yourself.

Here are the options you'll want to choose:

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 265F

Intel Core Ultra 7 265F Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Memory: 32GB Dual Channel DDR5 (2 x 16GB - Green) 5200 MT/s

32GB Dual Channel DDR5 (2 x 16GB - Green) 5200 MT/s Storage: 2 TB M.2 PCIE NVMe SSD

2 TB M.2 PCIE NVMe SSD Chassis Options/PSU: 750W platinum rated PSU & liquid cooler

Aside from selecting the 5070 Ti and a 750W PSU to provide the necessary juice, we're also suggesting that you invest in some RAM and SSD upgrades at a relatively cheap $150 added to your total.

Those selections won't provide top-of-the-line speeds, but the specs are plenty for a comfortable gaming experience at 1440p. Depending on the game and your willingness to toggle on frame gen, you can probably pull off 4K in a lot of cases, too.

Save $880 Alienware Aurora | RTX 5080: was $2,779.99 now $1,899.99 at Dell Finding an RTX 5080 rig for less than $2,000 is very rare right now, and Alienware knows how to put together a good gaming PC. What's even more surprising is that, despite memory shortages, you can upgrade to 32 GB of RAM for $100 (which I've done here), and you can double the storage entirely for free. Well, for the base price of the rig, but the upgrade costs nothing. You will have to configure this yourself, but the below specs will get you to the impressively low price target. Key specs: Intel Core Ultra 7 265F | RTX 5080 | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 2 TB SSD | 1000 W PSU

Our second suggested Alienware Aurora setup will net you a bit more performance by jumping up to an RTX 5080 while still clocking in at less than $2,000—typically tough to find even during sales season, especially with Alienware branding. As with the 5070 Ti setup, you'll need to do the configuring yourself.

Here are the specs we recommend:

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 265F

Intel Core Ultra 7 265F Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Memory: 32GB Dual Channel DDR5 (2 x 16GB - Green) 5200 MT/s

32GB Dual Channel DDR5 (2 x 16GB - Green) 5200 MT/s Storage: 2 TB M.2 PCIE NVMe SSD

2 TB M.2 PCIE NVMe SSD Chassis Options/PSU: 1000W platinum rated PSU & liquid cooler

Like we did for the less expensive config, we've opted for spending an extra $150 here to double both the RAM and SSD storage. In an age where we're all trembling beneath the looming specter of ballooning RAM prices, it's wise to take an affordable upgrade when you can find it.