Save $270 Yeiyan Gaming: was $1,099.99 now $829.99 at Newegg RAM prices are making it increasingly harder to find great deals on budget gaming PCs, but they are still around, like this one from Yeiyan. The fact that it comes with 32 GB of fast DDR5 means you'll be able to upgrade it with ease over the next few years. Key specs: RTX 5060 | Core i5 14400F | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD

It wasn't that long ago when you didn't have to worry about what type or how much RAM a budget gaming PC had, because the stuff was cheap enough to easily do an upgrade. Now that's out of the question, due to the global memory shortage crisis, it's now super important to make sure you pick a new PC with the right type and right amount of RAM first.

And that's exactly what this RTX 5060 Yeiyan Gaming PC has, now $830 at Newegg. You get 32 GB of DDR5-6000, which is fantastic news, especially when you consider that the cheapest equivalent memory kit starts at $340 at Newegg. There's no indication as to what timings it has, but that's no big deal. It's unlikely to be super-snappy stuff, but it'll be fine for gaming.

As for the rest of the PC, it's standard fare at this price point. You get a last-gen Intel Core i5 14400F processor, which is a rebranded Core i5 12600K with slightly slower clock speeds. While it's an older architecture underneath the heatspreader, it's still pretty decent at gaming and an ideal match for the graphics card in this PC.

It's a GeForce RTX 5060, and that GPU is great for 1080p gaming as long as you don't go wild with quality settings, especially ray tracing. You can still crank up the settings in lots of games and even use it at 1440p, though you will need to use DLSS 4 upscaling and frame generation to help out with the frame rate.

As with all budget gaming PCs, you only get a 1 TB SSD. It will fill up very quickly, because today's game sizes mostly err towards a humongous amount of terabytes. The specifications for the Yeiyan gaming PC don't mention what motherboard it uses, but most boards these days have two M.2 slots for storage, so you should be able to buy another larger SSD for the second slot.

Don't use the images to figure it out, mind, because they're all very generic. For example, the internal shots show no SSDs installed whatsoever, and the 'GeForce RTX' graphics card also has no power cable socket, which all RTX 5060s have.

RAM prices have increased by a factor of four in less than two months. (Image credit: Teamgroup)

Rounding off the details, you're probably going to get a very basic air cooler for the CPU, but that's fine because it only uses 65 W of power, and assuming that the case is the same as the one in the picture, you'll have four fans to keep everything cool inside (even if the front ones are slightly blocked by plastic).

In other words, it's just a regular, cheap gaming PC that so happens to have bags of fast RAM. That means it will be perfect for upgrading over the next couple of years because the memory sticks will work in better and newer motherboards. Heck, you could throw everything away and just keep the RAM.

Silly, I know, but those are the times we live in.