When highlighting a great value RX 9070 XT gaming PC discount I spotted yesterday, I said I get vicarious pleasure from writing about great gaming PC discounts, imagining myself being the one opening that box and peeling that film off the windowed side panel. That's especially when speaking about more realistic purchases like sub-$1,500 builds, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't also like to fantasise about pressing the power button on an RTX 5090 rig for the first time.

So when there's a decent one going for $3,700 at Newegg, well, color me thoroughly green—with envy, that is, not because it's Nvidia's color. That's mighty expensive, yes, but the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is a $2,000 MSRP card that's currently retailing for quite a bit more than this.

The very cheapest RTX 5090 at the time of writing, at least that we can find here in the PC Gamer hardware lair, is the other side of $2,500—$2,550 at Newegg for the Zotac Solid OC GeForce RTX 5090, to be precise. That's 69% the cost of this entire build.

Even just that and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D for $384, plus a 32 GB memory kit for $250+ given the memory shortage, and we're already at $3,184, and that's a minimum. Then there's the power supply, cooling, motherboard, case, and storage to buy. You'd really struggle to build a rig like this one for as cheap as it's going for here.

The entire build you're getting is pretty spectacular, too. That's something you'd expect of a top-end gaming PC with a price tag above $3,000, but you'd be surprised how often these supposedly top-end rigs miss the mark in one respect or another. Not here, though.

Here, you're getting a processor with tons of 3D V-Cache in the form of the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D. This was the absolute best CPU for gaming until its successor, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, took the throne.

But it's still better than any non-X3D chip for gaming and holds up okay in single- and multi-threaded workloads, too, though you should temper your expectations if you're planning on doing heavy productivity work or anything like that.

Apart from that and a lovely 2 TB of storage, it's also worth noting you're getting 32 GB of decently fast DDR5 RAM here. This is no longer a mere nice-to-have, given we're in the midst of a global memory shortage and are likely to be in one for some time, meaning all the high-priced shenanigans that brings.

This probably goes without saying, but this rig should have you playing absolutely any game you want at absolutely any specs you want. You're getting quite literally the fastest consumer GPU on the market, and one of the fastest CPUs for gaming. Max settings at 4K should be no issue, and of course, you're getting all of Nvidia's latest upscaling and frame gen tech.

The 7800X3D is an AM5 socket processor, as well, so you'll be able to upgrade that as and when needed, likely with a next-gen AMD chip, too.