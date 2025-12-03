Samsung's new, more affordable OLED gaming monitor has already dropped in price by $150 in the Cyber Week sales
It might be time for that display upgrade.
Even reasonably good value at full price, $150 off an OLED panel with 1440p resolution and a snappy 180 Hz refresh rate makes this one of the best priced monitors out there right now.
Key specs: 27-inch | 1440p | 180 Hz | 0.03 ms | QD-OLED
Samsung's Odyssey range of monitors is impressive but also pretty costly, so I'm as surprised as you are that it is offering arguably the best value OLED gaming monitor deal this Cyber Week.
If I were spending my money on an OLED, my cash would be on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G50SF now that it's down to $400 this Cyber Week. That's $150 off, and the best price we've seen on it so far.
Starting out with the most important part of this monitor, it has a 1440p OLED panel. That gets you the blackest of blacks and the most vibrant of colors. With 200 nits of brightness, it's not the greatest of panels for a well-lit room, but the glare-free technology should help it fare a little better against light. It even supports HDR10 and all the modern gaming features you have come to expect in monitors, like FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility.
The 180 Hz refresh rate is above average and should be super snappy, and the 0.03 ms (GTG) response time is strong too. These stats make it great for gaming, and could even fare for someone more competitively minded.
As far as ports are concerned, it uses HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 (with the latter needed for its 180 Hz refresh rate, as the HDMI port tops out at 144 Hz), and it comes with a headphone jack. However, it does lack USB Type-C ports (just a single Type-A for servicing) or a built-in speaker.
At just 27 inches, it's certainly a panel on the smaller end, though not quite as tiny as the 23.8 inches we often see in the 1080p section. My main monitor is a 27-inch 1440p OLED (like the Odyssey), and my second monitor is a cheaper 1080p pick, and I've found that to be the sweet spot for performance to price.
I have a habit of hunting around for the best cheap gaming monitor deals every single week, so I can confidently say there's not a single monitor at this price point I'd pick over the Odyssey right now. This older Acer Predator, with its higher refresh rate, would certainly tempt me, but the Odyssey is $50 cheaper, has more off its MSRP, and is newer.
I've picked up lots of hardware upgrades over the last few years, but arguably the biggest I've ever made is the swap to OLED. Memory and storage prices may be looking pretty horrid right now, but I'm happy at least that OLED has become more affordable.
