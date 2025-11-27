I think it's fair to say that most of us want an OLED gaming monitor. Trouble is, they're expensive, right?

Yes, that's right. I'm not going to look you in the eye and tell you that any OLED gaming monitor is "cheap" right now. However, they are dropping in price significantly at the moment, as we're finding on our Black Friday gaming monitor deals page, and that's a trend I hope to see continuing as time goes on.

These two 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitors represent the cheap-est we've been able to find this Black Friday, each retailing for $400. That's about the lowest we've ever seen OLED gaming displays going for, making either monitor an excellent pick for those who fancy a gorgeous display upgrade in time for the holidays without breaking the bank.

Specs-wise, they're also pretty close, so the choice will come down to the small things, like G-Sync over FreeSync, that sort of thing. Both represent fantastic deals, though, and are a sign that reasonably-priced OLEDs are finally in sight.

OLED Save $250 Acer Predator X27U X1Bmiiphx: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Both 1440p and OLED, this 27-inch monitor from Acer is a very desirable thing. It's even better now that it's $250 off, making it one of the cheapest OLED gaming monitor deals you can find right now. To top it off, it's got a 280 Hz refresh rate and up to 0.03 ms response time. Key specs: 27-inch | 2560 x 1440 | 280 Hz | OLED | 0.03 ms Price check: Best Buy $399.99

Kicking things off, how about this Acer Predator X27U X1Bmiiphx for $400 at Amazon? I know, it's got a truly ridiculous, completely un-memorisable name. What you will hopefully remember, though, is that this is a great price for a 27-inch OLED display.

This is a 1440p model, which is the sweet-spot resolution for a monitor of this size. It's also got a screaming-fast 280 Hz refresh rate, which in combination with an incredibly fast GtG response time (0.03 ms) means it's a perfect pick for those of you who like fast-paced multiplayer action.

It's got FreeSync Premium Pro support, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and a DisplayPort 1.4 connection. Peak brightness is rated at 1000 nits, and it also supports Display HDR True Black 400. In short, it's got everything you could reasonably expect from a great 27-inch gaming monitor, with some OLED loveliness thrown on top.

OLED Save $170.02 AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2: was $569.99 now $399.97 at Amazon OLED really makes a huge difference to the way games look, and it's fantastic that impressive OLED monitors are finally starting to hit a lower price point. AOC's model has a 1440p resolution with a 240 Hz refresh rate, a semi-glossy panel coating, and fast-as-you-like response times—so it not only looks great, but feels speedy, too. Key specs: 27-inch | 2560 x 1440 | 240 Hz | 0.03 ms Price check: Best Buy $449.99

Secondly, if the Acer above doesn't float your boat, you should definitely check out this AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD2, also for $400 at Amazon. Yep, it's also got a name with an incomprehensible sequence of letters and numbers to type out. Lucky me.

Thankfully, the monitor itself looks pretty stunning. While this one has a lower refresh rate than the Acer above (240 Hz to the Acer's 280 Hz) and the same 1440p resolution over a 27-inch panel size, it's also got a couple of features worth mentioning in its favor.

The first is G-Sync support, which the Acer doesn't have. It doesn't make a huge difference over FreeSync these days, but if you're running an Nvidia card, it's a nice thing to have. The second is a semi-glossy panel coating, and that's really perked my ears up.

OLED displays are known for vivid color reproduction and outstanding contrast levels, and we're particularly big fans of models with a glossy panel, as it really helps the image quality to "pop". A monitor reviewer's term we all love, I'm sure, but it's genuinely noticeable in person.

That's not to say the matte-coated Acer above won't look fabulous, I should stress. But a glossy coating is a desirable thing, and this one's got it, alongside two HDMI 2.1 ports and... well, would you look at that, the same DisplayPort 1.4 connection as the Acer.

So, it's a toss up as to whether a lower refresh rate and a glossy panel is more your thing, or whether you want to go pedal-to-the-metal with the speedy 280 Hz Acer. Whichever, as far as I'm concerned. At these prices, I'd be proud to lay down my cash on either of these OLED displays.