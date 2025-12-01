I hate the stands that most gaming monitors come with, so join me in my one-man crusade to get everyone to use display arms this Cyber Monday
Creaky, wobbly rubbish, begone!
Most monitor stands are pretty rubbish, so why restrict yourself to limited positions when you can use a solid display arm instead? This Huanuo dual-arm set supports a wide range of sizes and weights, so it should hold your gaming monitors no problem.
Key specs: Dual arms | Up to 32-inch per arm | Up to 19.8 lbs per arm
Imagine you've just handed over $700 or more for a lovely big OLED gaming monitor, like the fantastic MSI MPG 321URX. Everything about that particular screen is great, but there's one thing I really don't like about it, and it's the stand. I mean, it's fine, but that's all I can really say about it.
As with almost all monitor stands, it's just far too limited in adjustability for my liking, and it doesn't exactly feel like it's part of a luxury display. Last year, I decided that enough was enough and bought myself a big twin-spar monitor arm. The model I have isn't available in the US, but the Huanuo HNDS6 is very similar, and it's now just $55 at Amazon in the Cyber Monday sales.
Thanks to a wide and beefy bottom clamp, along with two thick spars with gas struts, the HNDS6 can handle up to two 32-inch monitors, with weights of 19.8 lbs or less. Unless you've got an enormous ultrawide screen, it should cope with almost anything you have.
Each arm can reach a maximum height of 16.2 inches, as measured at the center of the VESA mount, with an extension range of up to 11 inches. The latter will reduce as you fit larger and larger screens, though, and with a twin set of 32-inch monitors, you'll only get around 5 inches of extension.
That might not sound very big, but when you consider that this still gives the freedom to adjust the position, tilt, and rotation with ease, it's an acceptable compromise. The dual-spare monitor arm that I use is pretty much the same in this respect, and I've had no problems.
I'll bang on about monitor arms to anyone who will put up with me, but if you hate the rubbish stands that most come with just as much as I do, then you're in good company. Arm friends unite!
