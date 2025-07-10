A 4K 32-inch MSI OLED gaming monitor for $699? Please take my money and call it quits for Prime Day 2025

MSI MAG 321UP | 32-inch | 4K | 165 Hz | QD-OLED | $899.99 $699 at Newegg with promo code FTT2EU7558 (save $200)

What a difference a letter makes... especially when it comes to gaming monitors. The code names given to monitors are often impenetrable, but the difference between this MAG 321UP and the MAG321UPX is that this one has a 165 Hz refresh instead of 240 Hz. That's the only difference between this and the more expensive one. If you're not concerned about the refresh rate difference (and do you have the hardware to hit a matching 240 fps otherwise?), then this is where the smart OLED money is spent. Use code "FTT2EU7558" to get the final $50 off.

A 32-inch 4K OLED monitor. Is that peak PC gaming? It might be, but then there's the problem of cost. If it's $1,000-plus, how many gamers can actually afford it?

Well, here's the good news. You can now get in on the action for a whisker under $700 thanks to this MSI MAG 321UP deal on Newegg (use code "FTT2EU7558" to get the final $50 off). That still isn't exactly rounding-error money. But it is more accessible and it is about $500 cheaper than the very first 32-inch 4K OLEDs originally went for.



When I reviewed the closely-related MSI MPG 321URX last year, there wasn't much I didn't like. "Long story short, right now and assuming we could get our hands on one, this is the 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel we'd go for," I said back then. Not much has changed since.

In fact, that's still true even with the arrival of the new MSI MPG 322URX for 2025, which I also reviewed. It's barely an upgrade at all.

This cheaper model runs at 165 Hz instead of 240 Hz. But given this is a 4K panel, that's absolutely fine. You're not going to be hitting 240 fps in the latest games at 4K, even with a megabucks GPU.

Actually, that's the one problem with this 4K category. The cost of GPUs. I'd really want at least an RTX 5070 Ti and preferably an RTX 5080 to get the most out of a monitor like this. And means another $800-plus, although we're finding new GPU deals on our Prime Day graphics card deals page as we speak. Fingers crossed for some more heavy discounts, ey?