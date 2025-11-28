Save $22.50 Bethesda DOOM: The Dark Ages Slayer's Triumph Oversized Mousepad: was $32 now $9.50 at gear.bethesda.net If you've got the space for it, a big mousepad can be a genuine game changer, and they always have the sickest art. They usually come at a price premium though, which is why this official Bethesda mouse mat boasting a killer Doom Slayer spread really caught my attention. Key specs: 32x10.6 in (813 x 270 mm)

Let's say that, instead of looking for one of the best Black Friday desktop deals this consumerism season, you just want to spruce up the top of your desk. The official Bethesda merch store of all places might have one of the best bargains you'll find: A jumbo, 32x10.6 in (813x270 mm) mousepad featuring killer Doom Slayer artwork for 70% off, $10 instead of the usual $32.

We live in the era of Big Mousepad, and until I got a standing desk converter that couldn't fit one, I happily partook. This Doom: The Dark Ages number reminds me of everything I'm missing out on now. Forget the ergonomic advantages of all that free-range mouse space: Big mousepads always boast the coolest, flashiest art.

There's no beating the classic, '90s Doom art by Don Ivan Punchatz, Julie Bell, and Gerald Brom, but this saturated, comic book key art of the Slayer in Doom: The Dark Ages is one of my favorite single pieces to emerge from the series post-2016 revival.

We even used the same art for a PC Gamer print cover story about Doom: The Dark Ages. Game director Hugo Martin and producer Marty Stratton spoke to me about the then-upcoming shooter's arsenal and new melee weapons system, among other topics.

And at $10, down from $32, this pad feels like a steal. Ten bucks is crappy, tiny, foam office-tier mousepad pricing, the sort of thing that has a company logo on it and belongs in front of an Optiplex PC that remembers the 2000s. Ten bucks for a nice, huge gaming mousemat from an official merch store feels like you're getting away with something⁠—and believe me, if I had a desk that could accommodate it, I would be.