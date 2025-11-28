Save $500.99 iBuyPower Slate | RTX 5070: was $1,499.99 now $999 at Walmart I've not seen a gaming PC offering as much value for the price all year, and I've been keeping a keen eye out. The simple fact is, you're getting an RTX 5070 rig here for cheaper than most RTX 5060 Ti ones and even many RTX 5060 ones. The CPU and GPU combo should have you comfy at 1080p and 1440p, and even some lighter 4K gaming with upscaling and frame gen enabled. Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5070 | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD

I've been keeping my beady eyes on gaming PCs every day over the last week of early Black Friday, and now bona fide Black Friday deals, and I've not seen anything come close to this one. In fact, I've not seen anything come close to it this year, and I've been keeping my eye out for gaming PC deals regularly.

What we have here is an RTX 5070 gaming PC for just under $1,000 at Walmart. Need I say more? Probably not, so I guess that's it, that's the article. I kid, I'll get a little more into the specs shortly, but honestly, the big neon sign here is the fact that it's rockin' an RTX 5070 and costs less than most RTX 5060 Ti gaming PCs, let alone RTX 5070 ones.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 is an incredibly capable graphics card, and we've found, over the last couple of weeks, that despite its initially questionable value offering upon release, it's actually offering some of the best performance for the price in the market right now. That, it seems, is something that's transferring from the GPU market into the gaming PC one, as this deal testifies.

Performance-wise, the RTX 5070 offers a slight boost over the previous-gen RTX 4070 Super, on average. That really is just "slight" without upscaling and frame gen in the picture, but with both of those things, the delta, of course, becomes bigger. What you end up with, even without frame gen and just with upscaling, is a card that nets smooth frame rates even in the most demanding games at 1440p. Plus, you get more than 8 GB of VRAM, which gives it some additional longevity.

The rest of this build shouldn't hold back the RTX 5070. The CPU is a refresh of what was our collective fave budget CPU for a long time and has only recently been pipped by an AMD one. It's not going to win any awards for productivity chops, but for gaming and everyday use, its 10 cores (six P-Cores) are more than enough. Especially for gaming with this rig, because with an RTX 5070, we're still in a performance bracket where games are far more likely to be GPU-limited than CPU-limited.

1 TB of storage is fine for this price, though slapping another terabyte in there wouldn't go amiss, but just having 16 GB of memory is, of course, a little disappointing. It's well worth the sacrifice for a sub-$1,000 RTX 5070 rig, but it's not ideal. Thankfully, even with skyrocketing memory prices, upgrading this 16 GB kit to 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM down the line should still have the total cheaper than other RTX 5070 gaming PCs, and even many RTX 5060 Ti ones.

So, for those of you looking for a PC around the $1,000 mark, or heck, even a few hundred above, this is what you should be looking at. Black Friday can sometimes seem like an over-commercialised 'why bother?', but occasionally it brings along a corker like this.