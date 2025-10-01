One of the best lightweight wireless gaming mice has just received a tidy $30 discount on Amazon

Save 35% ($35) Turtle Beach Burst II Air: was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon The Turtle Beach Burst II Air may look a tad plain thanks to the lack of RGB, but it's lightweight, with a great battery life, and it's a joy to use. If you want a no-nonsense gaming mouse (and don't mind wiping off fingerprints every now and then), it's an excellent choice at 30% off. Key specs: Wired, Wireless, and Bluetooth | 47 g | Owl-Eye 26K optical sensor | 26,000 DPI | Up to 120 hours of battery life | Up to 1,000 Hz polling rate

At just 47 grams, with a 26K DPI sensor, and up to 120 hours of battery life, the Turtle Beach Burst II Air is a bit of a competitive gaming beast. And its price tag is even lower than usual today, with the rodent dropping down to $65 at Amazon. This is a discount of $30.

It's worth noting, as you can see, it's not the most visually interesting mouse, though the white version (the best looking) is actually the lowest price right now. The black model will cost you an extra $5.

Without any RGB, this won't light up your desk in those long play sessions, but it makes up for it with 120 hours worth of battery life and that feather-light weight. It comes with a 2.4 GHz wireless mode, wired mode, and even Bluetooth, should you fancy swapping devices or saving just a little more battery life.

Perhaps the biggest downside of this mouse for the price (other than the look) is that it's a bit of a fingerprint magnet. Naturally, having your hands on it most days will get light smudges on the outside, and you may have to wipe it down every now and then.

The 26K DPI is very solid for its price, and it's super snappy and responsive in play. At just under 50 grams, it's also super light. In our review, we found the Burst II air to be easy to use, quick to set up, and the intuitive software only adds to that experience.

Just last week, our Jacob Fox reviewed the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro Ultralight wireless gaming mouse, and directly compared it to Turtle Beach's Burst II Air. With both at the same price, he said he'd choose the Corsair, but on sale, Turtle Beach is a winner. That's because these two are pretty close competitors. The Burst II Air has better battery life, and while the Sabre V2 Pro Ultralight is 11 g lighter, 47 g is still incredibly light.

If you're in need of a wireless and light gaming mouse, the Burst II Air is the only one I'd recommend at its current price point.