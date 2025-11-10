I've tested heaps of gaming mice and while this isn't the lightest, it's one of the best value with $35 off

Save $35 Turtle Beach Burst II Air: was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon The Turtle Beach Burst II Air may look a tad plain thanks to the lack of RGB, but it's lightweight, with a great battery life, and it's a joy to use. If you want a no-nonsense gaming mouse (and don't mind wiping off fingerprints every now and then), it's an excellent choice at $35 off. <p><strong>Key specs: Wired, Wireless, and Bluetooth | 47 g | Owl-Eye 26K optical sensor | 26,000 DPI | Up to 120 hours of battery life | Up to 1,000 Hz polling rate Key specs: Wired, Wireless, and Bluetooth | 47 g | Owl-Eye 26K optical sensor | 26,000 DPI | Up to 120 hours of battery life | Up to 1,000 Hz polling rate

I've spent the last couple of months trying all kinds of lightweight gaming mice, and I can tell you that they are absolutely worth it if you're looking to improve your competitive FPS chops. (Just don't blame me if your K:D ratio doesn't improve, okay? I can't work wonders.)

To that end, the ongoing deal on the Turtle Beach Burst II Air, which we noticed during October Prime Day, is well worth a look, I'd say. There are lighter mice on the market right now, such as the fantastic Corsair Sabre V2 Pro, but the Burst II Air's 47 g is still mighty light, and it's very well-priced right now for $65 at Amazon.

If you're wondering just how light, exactly, bear in mind that the very best gaming mouse right now, the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro weighs 56 g. And that the ever-popular Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 weighs an even heavier—but still light—60 g.

It's a very new phenomenon to hit that sub-50 g mark, and the Turtle Beach is sitting pretty in there with nary a hole to be seen... when it's sitting right-side-up that is, because it does have a couple of holes in the bottom to help shed weight.

It's a pretty plain-looking mouse, and you're not getting many bells or whistles. Just that light weight and an impressive 120-hour battery life. The sensor isn't anything to write home about with a max DPI of 26,000, but it has no trouble tracking, and that's plenty for gaming today.

All of this becomes infinitely more appealing when you remember the price tag. Even at its $100 MSRP it's a great lightweight mouse for the price, but for a third off, it's one of the cheapest, if not the cheapest, ultralight gaming mice on the market from a mainstream brand. It even has Bluetooth connectivity in addition to 2.4 GHz wireless, making it a great work, study, and travel backup.

The only real downside Kegan identified in their review of this mouse, other than the general design, which they call boring but I'd call 'nicely understated', is that it's a bit of a fingerprint magnet. I'd say some fingerprints are a worthy sacrifice for an incredibly lightweight gaming mouse costing just $65, wouldn't you?

If you're looking for more deals, we have found some early Black Friday PC gaming deals for your perusal. More to come on that front, too. Stay tuned.