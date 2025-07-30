I've just anointed the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro as our new best gaming mouse because... well, it's simply better than the rest in almost every conceivable way

The best gaming mouse is perhaps the most hotly debated topic in the PC Gamer office. We test fabulous offerings from all the biggest brands on a monthly, sometimes weekly basis, and then we have a good old scrap about why each is better than the other, or worse, or the same. It's one long, rolling argument, and it happens almost every time we get a lovely new squeaker in to review.

So, you can imagine my surprise when we all sat down this morning to debate whether the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro should go to the top of our guide, and there was absolutely zero argument. No pens were thrown. No one stormed out in disgust. My shirt remains intact.

Yep, we all agreed: it has to be. That's because the V4 Pro has all the things we love about our previous picks, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro and the Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed, but better.

The sensor, for example, now maxes out at 45,000 DPI. Sure, no one is reasonably going to make use of all that headroom (I think even esports players might baulk at such a figure), but a fantastic sensor is a fantastic sensor. This one's as accurate as you like, and smooth as silk under duress.

Speaking of smooth, our Dave is a huge fan of the new coating. Gone is the textured finish of old, now replaced with an ultra smooth replacement that feels wonderful to the touch. Still, Razer supplies grip tape for the sides and trigger buttons if smooth isn't your thing, further cementing this squeaker as the mouse that's thought of everything.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Like the scroll wheel, which is now optical, and a major improvement over the hollow-sounding mechanical version of Razer mice previous. The switches have been replaced with Razer's Gen-4 models, and these feel more positive to the touch, too. They are louder, though, which is a shame. One for the solo gamer, perhaps.

Weight? 55 g for the black version, 56 g for the white, because one DeathAdder's worth of paint seems to equate to a single gram. That's about as light as I reckon is reasonably comfortable, but even those of you that demand a mouse that takes off like a helium balloon when you lift your palm from the table should be somewhat satisfied there.

I could go on, and I shall. It's got 8K wireless polling, because of course it does, all through a newly-designed hemispherical dongle—which might be the best phrase I've written all week. Razer's handy-dandy Smart Polling Rate Switcher can even adjust the polling rate as you jump in and out of a fullscreen game, keeping the drain on the battery as light as can be while still taking advantage of the dongle's top whack. 8K polling you can actually make use of without tanking the battery because you forgot to turn it down? We're living in the future now, folks.

(Image credit: Future)

It's also got a Dynamic Sensitivity switch that can adjust the DPI when your hand speed changes, which will probably take some practice to get used to. Still, it's there, it's a cool idea, and it's included with the V4 Pro.

So now, the main negative—it's pricey. $170/£170 to be precise, which is a lot of money for any gaming mouse, even one as excellent as this. The truth is, most of us won't be equipped enough in the reaction time department to make use of all the pro features here, so it's still worth considering the DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed or V3 Pro to save some cash if top performance isn't your goal.

Still, the V4 Pro has such an impressive specs sheet, and is such an obvious upgrade over its excellent siblings, it has to go in the top spot regardless. Should it prove to be a bit rich for your blood, however, I've put together our current best gaming mouse lineup for your perusal. Something here is sure to suit at any budget, I reckon.

