I've just anointed the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro as our new best gaming mouse because... well, it's simply better than the rest in almost every conceivable way
Oh, you'd like to know more? Well *cracks fingers*, let me count the ways.
The best gaming mouse is perhaps the most hotly debated topic in the PC Gamer office. We test fabulous offerings from all the biggest brands on a monthly, sometimes weekly basis, and then we have a good old scrap about why each is better than the other, or worse, or the same. It's one long, rolling argument, and it happens almost every time we get a lovely new squeaker in to review.
So, you can imagine my surprise when we all sat down this morning to debate whether the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro should go to the top of our guide, and there was absolutely zero argument. No pens were thrown. No one stormed out in disgust. My shirt remains intact.
Yep, we all agreed: it has to be. That's because the V4 Pro has all the things we love about our previous picks, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro and the Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed, but better.
The sensor, for example, now maxes out at 45,000 DPI. Sure, no one is reasonably going to make use of all that headroom (I think even esports players might baulk at such a figure), but a fantastic sensor is a fantastic sensor. This one's as accurate as you like, and smooth as silk under duress.
Speaking of smooth, our Dave is a huge fan of the new coating. Gone is the textured finish of old, now replaced with an ultra smooth replacement that feels wonderful to the touch. Still, Razer supplies grip tape for the sides and trigger buttons if smooth isn't your thing, further cementing this squeaker as the mouse that's thought of everything.
Like the scroll wheel, which is now optical, and a major improvement over the hollow-sounding mechanical version of Razer mice previous. The switches have been replaced with Razer's Gen-4 models, and these feel more positive to the touch, too. They are louder, though, which is a shame. One for the solo gamer, perhaps.
Weight? 55 g for the black version, 56 g for the white, because one DeathAdder's worth of paint seems to equate to a single gram. That's about as light as I reckon is reasonably comfortable, but even those of you that demand a mouse that takes off like a helium balloon when you lift your palm from the table should be somewhat satisfied there.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
I could go on, and I shall. It's got 8K wireless polling, because of course it does, all through a newly-designed hemispherical dongle—which might be the best phrase I've written all week. Razer's handy-dandy Smart Polling Rate Switcher can even adjust the polling rate as you jump in and out of a fullscreen game, keeping the drain on the battery as light as can be while still taking advantage of the dongle's top whack. 8K polling you can actually make use of without tanking the battery because you forgot to turn it down? We're living in the future now, folks.
It's also got a Dynamic Sensitivity switch that can adjust the DPI when your hand speed changes, which will probably take some practice to get used to. Still, it's there, it's a cool idea, and it's included with the V4 Pro.
So now, the main negative—it's pricey. $170/£170 to be precise, which is a lot of money for any gaming mouse, even one as excellent as this. The truth is, most of us won't be equipped enough in the reaction time department to make use of all the pro features here, so it's still worth considering the DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed or V3 Pro to save some cash if top performance isn't your goal.
Still, the V4 Pro has such an impressive specs sheet, and is such an obvious upgrade over its excellent siblings, it has to go in the top spot regardless. Should it prove to be a bit rich for your blood, however, I've put together our current best gaming mouse lineup for your perusal. Something here is sure to suit at any budget, I reckon.
Quick list
- Best wireless: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
- Best wired: Logitech G502 X
- Best budget wireless: Logitech G305 Lightspeed
- Best budget wired: Glorious Model O Eternal
- Best lightweight: Turtle Beach Burst II Air
- Best MMO: Razer Naga Pro
- Best compact: Razer Cobra Pro
- Best ambidextrous: Logitech G Pro
- Best ergonomic: Keychron M5
The best gaming mice
Best wireless
The best overall
The DeathAdder has been refined once more, and this version is the best iteration yet. With a 45K sensor, 8K polling, clicky Gen4 switches and a superbly premium-feeling coating, it's now the crème de la crème of gaming mice. Lovely dongle, too.
Best wired
The best wired
An ergonomic and wired masterpiece, the G502 X has a good range of buttons to program—even a hot-swappable one. Pair that with a sturdy build and an infinite scroll, and it's a super-easy wired mouse to recommend.
Budget wireless
The best budget wireless
A superb back-to-basics gaming mouse, the G305 Lightspeed is a super affordable way to nab Logitech's best sensor yet. It's not a complex mouse, but it lasts ages on a single AA battery and feels fantastically light under your grip.
Budget wired
The best budget wired
Super light in weight, super accurate in tracking, and super value in money. There's nothing to touch the Model O Eternal at this price point, and if the cable was better quality, it would outshine far more expensive mice.
Best lightweight
The best lightweight
This is one of the lightest rodents you'll find on the market today, and for something so well-built, it doesn't cost too much, either. Throw in a great, responsive sensor and you have a cracking mouse for esports gaming.
⬇️ Click to load more of the best gaming mice⬇️
Best compact
The best for small hands
The Cobra Pro is great for all you small-handers out there. It's a solid all-rounder just like the DeathAdder HyperSpeed, but dinky. It's great for claw- and fingertip-grippers, too.
Best ambidextrous
The best ambidextrous
Thanks to a very handy set of magnetically swappable side buttons and an ambidextrous shape, the Logitech G Pro is an easy pick for left-handers and ambi-handers alike. It's a fantastic gaming mouse all round, actually, no matter what your use case.
Best ergonomic
The best ergonomic
The Keychron M5 might look a little funny if you're not used to vertical mice, but if so, let me introduce you to the shape that might just save your wrist from RSI. This mouse is comfy, ergonomic, and crucially, doesn't sacrifice its sensor's gaming credentials to achieve this.
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy's been jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.