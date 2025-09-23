You can grab an RTX 5050 gaming laptop for as little as $699 with this Acer Nitro deal

Save 22% Acer Nitro V 16 AI | RTX 5050: was $899 now $699 at Walmart This is a pretty appealing price for a capable 16-inch gaming laptop with a modern GPU. Sure, it's an RTX 5050, which needs to be affordable to be worthwhile, but this Acer Nitro V 16 AI is certainly that. It has a good screen for the money, too. A 180 Hz, 1200p IPS. Oh, and while the storage capacity isn't great, there's space for another drive under the hood. Key specs: RTX 5050 | Ryzen 5 240 | 16-inch | 1200p | 180 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD Read more ▼

Nvidia runs the show when it comes to discrete GPUs in gaming laptops, but you don't need to spend a fortune to score some green inside your next machine. I've spotted this nimble li'l machine in Walmart's GeForce Week sale and it only costs $699—including an RTX 5050.

The Acer Nitro V 16 AI (gotta tack those two letters on somewhere, right?) is a 16-inch gaming laptop with a selection of quality components for the cash. That includes the aforementioned RTX 5050, a Ryzen 5 240 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a speedy 180 Hz IPS screen.

We've not reviewed this Nitro model in 2025, though our sister site Tom's Hardware has. In their review, they note its reasonable price tag, quality chassis, and colorful display—with the gaming performance lagging a little behind competing models. They tested the RTX 5060 model.

Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.

Yes, the RTX 5050 might be the entry point into the RTX 50-series, having fewer cores and lower gaming performance than other GPUs in the series, but it isn't so far off the pace to be ignored for the right price. Say, a couple hundred bucks cheaper than a comparable RTX 5060 model. We recently put this GPU to the test in the UK-only Medion Erazer Scout 15 E1 and it was around 10% slower in 3DMark Time Spy (GPU index) and Cyberpunk 2077.

There are times when you might want a bit more grunt behind your graphics card, ie in Borderlands 4 or playing anything demanding of more than 8 GB of VRAM. Though for this sorta cash, some laptops offer little more than integrated graphics, and the RTX 5050 is a whole lot better than that.

The Nitro V's screen is not your absolute basic panel. It's an IPS, rated to 1920 x 1200 and 180 Hz. Though the memory and storage are a bit basic here, at just 16 GB and 512 GB, respectively. The latter is especially frustrating in a world of game install sizes in triple-digits, but there's a spare NVMe slot for an easy upgrade with something like our best budget SSD pick, the Biwin Black Opal NV7400.

Oh, and that Ryzen processor is actually from the Hawk Point generation, ie Zen 4. Though not the very latest architecture, it's pretty speedy nonetheless with six cores and 12 threads.

Altogether, this Acer machine is a whole lot more affordable than some other RTX 5050 machines we've spotted recently, such as Lenovo LOQ with similar specs for $900. If that sounds good, follow the link above. If not, head over to our cheap gaming laptops page for fresh deals on the regular.