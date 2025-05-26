This Memorial Day MSI gaming laptop deal for $770 is as cheap as RTX 4060 mobile gaming gets

MSI Thin A15 | RTX 4060 | AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS | 16 GB | 1 TB | 15.6-inch | 1440p, 144 Hz | $1,199.99 $769.99 at Newegg (save $430)



Yup, there are limitations here, most obviously 8 GB of VRAM and 16 GB of system memory. But then good luck getting a gaming laptop with more VRAM and more system memory for anything even close to this price. It ain't gonna happen. Overall, this is a well specified gaming portable for the price. Just remember you'll have to mail in the rebate card to hit the sub-$770 figure.



Price check: Amazon $1,329

How cheap do proper gaming laptops get in 2025? May I present the MSI Thin A15, replete with an RTX 4060 GPU for the princely sum of just $769.99 from Newegg in this Memorial Day deal.

In short, if there's a cheaper RTX 4060 from a big brand on sale at a US etailer this Memeorial Day, we haven't seen it.

A little like the RTX 4060 desktop deal from earlier today, this MSI laptop benefits from the fact that Nvidia has been dragging its 4nm feet when it comes to GPU technology for its latest RTX 50 family of graphics cards.

Long story short, it isn't a huge step up in terms of raw rendering power, while Nvidia's already-strong feature set wasn't dramatically enhanced for RTX 50, also known as Blackwell, either.

Sure, you get Multi Frame Gen only on the RTX 50 cards. But that's a feature that only really gives its best in fairly narrow circumstances. Meanwhile RTX 40 GPUs like the 4060 in this laptop still benefit from the best AI-enhanced upscaling in the business, plus regular old frame gen, ray reconstruction and the best ray-tracing hardware around.

As for non-GPU specs, this MSI gives you an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS with eight CPU cores and a 1 TB SSD. Screen-wise, we're talking 15.6 inches, IPS panel tech and 144 Hz refresh. The res is only 1080p, but then 1440p would be a bit of a stretch for the RTX 4060 graphics, anyway.

Indeed, there's really only one metric by which you might take issue with the MSI portable and that's the 16 GB of RAM. For sure, it's exactly what you'd expect given the price point. But 16 GB could be a bit of a limitation going forward.

Of course, something's gotta give at well under $800. A 32 GB gaming laptop at this price just is simply a non starter. One final note, remember that you'll need to mail in the rebate card to get the final $200 off and hit the $769.99.

Is that a bit of a pain? Yup. But $200 for about three minutes work is a decent pay rate, I'd say.