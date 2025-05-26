Snag yourself an RTX 4060 gaming PC for a whisker under $800 with this nifty Memorial Day deal

MSI Codex R2 | RTX 4060 | Intel Core i5 13400F | 16 GB | 1 TB | $999 $799 at Newegg (save $200)



The fact that the new RTX 5060 isn't a huge advance over the RTX 4060 is good news for this MSI rig. You're still getting Nvidia's uber strong feature set and only missing out on Multi Frame Gen, while the raw rendering performance is close enough to an RTX 5060 that you probably won't notice. The rest of the spec is reasonable, with a decent Intel CPU and a Gen 4 SSD. The 16 GB of RAM could become marginal, but that's an easy upgrade down the line.



Price check: Amazon $949

Fair to say Nvidia hasn't exactly covered itself in glory with the launch of the new RTX 5060 GPU. I won't re-litigate the launch-day nonsense, what with Nvidia restricting access to drivers in an apparent attempt to limit negative coverage. What I will say is that the fact that the RTX 5060 is far from a revolutionary advance over its progenitor isn't all bad news. Actually, it makes this MSI Codex R2 RTX 4060 PC for just $799 from Newegg look like a very decent deal.

Generally, Nvidia's latest RTX 50 GPUs haven't represented a terribly impressive step over the RTX 40 family. Sure, the new Blackwell architecture brings Multi Frame Gen. But that's not always a winning technology. And in terms of raw rendering power, the generational gains are pretty paltry.

That said, Nvidia still has the best feature set in town and if the RTX 4060 isn't much slower than an RTX 5060, which it isn't, suddenly a last-gen GPU becomes a very viable value option provided the price is right.

Of course, the RTX 4060 remains an 8 GB GPU, which can definitely be problematic with modern games in terms of running out of VRAM. But provided you're willing to get your hands dirty with graphics settings, you should be able to get the vast majority of games running pretty nicely at 1080p and a fair few at 1440p, too.

But what of the rest of this MSI branded rig? You get an Intel Core i5 13400F with six Performance and four Efficient cores, 16 GB of DDR5 (yes, it is two sticks of 8 GB, not one stick of 16 GB) and a 1 TB SSD. The SSD is a Gen 4 M.2 drive, if you're wondering.

There's also gigabit ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth, so you're good to go out of the box when it comes to connectivity. The PSU is a reasonable 650W 80+ Gold item and MSI has even thrown in a keyboard and mouse just to keep things sweet.

The whole thing is wrapped up in a full ATX tower case with a smattering of RGB lighting, a few fans and a side panel window into which you can lovingly gaze at your mighty (well, ish) gaming components. And it's made by MSI, which is a brand you'll have heard of and certainly inspires a decent level of confidence.

All told, if you're looking for an entry-level gaming rig, you could do a whole lot worse.