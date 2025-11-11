Save $650 HP Omen Transcend | RTX 5060: was $1,999.99 now $1,349.99 at HP US This little lappy looks great in white, and while the internals aren't the most powerful you'll find for the cash, you won't find a good 14-inch gaming laptop for cheaper right now. It's likely a low-wattage variant of the RTX 5060 onboard, which will need some DLSS help in demanding games to drive the 1800p OLED display—but if undemanding gaming on the go is your goal, this looks like a bit of a peach. Slip it in your bag, take it on the road, save a boatload of cash. What's not to like?



Key specs: RTX 5060 | Core Ultra 7 255H | 14-inch | 1800p | 120 Hz OLED | 16 GB LPDDR5-7467 | 1 TB SSD |

I'm not normally a fan of white gaming hardware, but this little 14-inch looks so funky in this particular colorway, I'm prepared to give it the thumbs up. Plus, it's an RTX 5060-equipped machine with an OLED display that's already had a $650 discount at HP's online store, making it an early Black Friday deal well worth your consideration.

14-inch gaming laptops are a big deal here at PC Gamer, as we reckon they're one of the most desirable form factors you can buy. Most gaming lappys are still sizable machines that can be a pain to use in cramped conditions (like on your next flight), while 14-inch laptops are small enough to take on the road with very little issue.

You do have to make the odd compromise, though, and that's usually with the performance. Cramming a bunch of gaming components into such a tiny frame means heat can be an issue, so most 14-inch laptops have the power cranked down to compensate.

As is likely the case here. HP doesn't list the TGP of this particular machine, but given that the RTX 5070 version has its wings clipped to a 75W TGP for the GPU, I'd imagine this one is much the same.

Which means the RTX 5060 mobile GPU inside will likely need to rely on DLSS (and potentially a dose of Multi Frame Generation) to feed the 1800p display in demanding games. However, if you're not too fussed about playing the latest and greatest releases with the settings turned up, I reckon it should still have plenty of oomph for everything but the really taxing stuff.

Plus, while that panel has plenty of pixels to push, it's also a 120 Hz OLED unit, which should look downright fantastic for gaming, movies, and anything else you use your screen for. The CPU is a well-weighted 16-core Intel job (with six Performance cores for a decent whack of gaming grunt), the SSD is a reasonable 1 TB, and 16 GB of LPDDR5 is still fine for gaming in 2025. You won't be able to upgrade it, sadly, as it's soldered to the board. Another caveat with many 14-inch machines, I'm afraid.

But would I still pick up this all-white machine for this price? Yep, I'd stuff it in a shoulder bag without a second thought. Sure, it's got the odd caveat to be aware of. But it's still stonkingly good value, and a good indicator that the Black Friday gaming laptop deals should be pretty tasty this year.