Save $1,099.01 Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 | RTX 5080: was $3,499 now $2,399.99 at BHPhoto Our best high-performance gaming laptop pick features a monstrous collection of components, and while it can be found on discount at various retailers right now, this is the cheapest I can find it for in full game-crunching trim. The RTX 5080 is a full-strength 175 W variant, the panel is a 240 Hz OLED stunner, the Intel CPU is mega, and as our Dave found in his review, the gaming performance is simply excellent. It's one of the fastest laptops we've tested to date, yet comes wrapped in a chassis you'd actually want to show off—although it must be said, it's a pretty sizeable machine to lug around if you plan on taking it on your travels.



Key specs: RTX 5080 | Core Ultra 9 275HX | 16-inch | 240 Hz OLED | 1600p | 32 GB DDR5 | 2 TB SSD

I'll level with you right from the start—spending over $2,000 on a gaming laptop is a serious commitment. But when that same machine is the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10, the fastest RTX 5080 gaming laptop we've ever tested and one that can normally be found retailing for well over $3,000, it sure makes for a compelling value proposition.

For $2,400 at B&H Photo right now, this lappy represents a whopping slice of hardware for the cash. Beyond the fact that you're getting a 175 W variant of the RTX 5080, the best mobile gaming GPU of this generation, you're also receiving a laptop that's so darn fast from every single angle, I'm surprised we didn't have to bolt it to our test bench when we were pushing it to its limits.

The CPU? An Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, naturally. While that's not quite the fastest Intel chip you can cram in a gaming laptop, it's seriously close, with 24-cores (eight Performance, 16 Efficient) of blazing productivity and gaming performance strapped inside this overbuilt frame.

Actually, while we're mentioning the chassis, this one is a peach. Sure, you can find slimmer, like the remarkably skinny Razer Blade 16, but the Legion Pro 7i has a reassuring chonk to it that actually feels rather nice. It's got a sizable RGB-lit rear exhaust, too, which would normally be a bit of a downside. Having seen one in person, though, it's actually got cyberpunk vibes that make it look rather stylish. Click through the photos below to see what I mean.

And let's face it, it needs somewhere to push all that hot air created by those mega-specced internal components. Like any high-performance laptop, it's very noisy in the top Performance mode, but our Dave found that the LegionSpace app allows you to select your own custom power limits and fan speeds to push the GPU hard while reining the CPU back in, resulting in a much quieter gaming experience than you might expect.

And I haven't even started on the screen yet, which is another reason why this machine takes our best high-performance gaming laptop crown. It's a 240 Hz 1600p OLED display that can easily compete with some of the best we've cast our eyes across, and is perfectly suited to all that high-powered hardware.

You also get two (yes, two) 1 TB SSDs on board. Math fans will recognise this as 2 TB of Gen 4 storage total, which is surprisingly rare to find on even some of the most expensive gaming laptops we test. Match that with 32 GB of DDR5-6400, and what you're left with is pretty much the most attractive specs sheet you can find on a portable gaming machine right now.

And it all comes together in person to create a high-performance gaming laptop that you'd actually want to play games on. So many other machines of this sort of spec can be clunky, unrefined affairs, but this one has impressed us immensely. Yes, it's still expensive, and yes, you can get slimmer and more portable lappys for less. But if you've got deep pockets, and performance is the top priority, here's exactly where you want to be.