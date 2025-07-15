Our new favourite 14-inch gaming laptop still has $400 knocked off the price at Razer right now, even after the dust has settled on the Prime Day sales

Razer Blade 14 (2025) | RTX 5070 | Ryzen AI 9 365 | 14-inch | 120 Hz OLED | 32 GB LPDDR5x-8000 | 1 TB SSD | $2,699.99 $2,299.99 at Razer (save $400)

Our Dave's absolute favorite Razer gaming laptop is somehow still rocking a hefty $400 discount right now, proving that some Prime Day deals keep going and going. In his Blade 14 review he said: "a huge improvement over last year's model and there's now no other gaming laptop I'd want to have my digits on or spend my money on." And he stands by that. I just checked.

Hey, you know how we keep saying that other retailers drop their prices for Amazon Prime Day, and those discounts often keep going after the sales period is technically over? Well, here's a perfect case in point. The Razer Blade 14 2025, a 14-inch gaming laptop we recently crowned as the very best, still has $400 off at Razer right now, and that's a deal very much worth shouting about.

Just to hammer that point home, take a look at our best gaming laptop guide. See the top 14-inch entry? Yep, that's a coveted spot, mainly because my editor-in-chief, Dave, gets the final say on it—and he's absolutely obsessed with portable gaming machines.

So when he says "the Blade 14 ticks all my boxes", you'd better pay attention. That's because it's incredibly portable, gorgeously refined, and quiet. Now, those might sound like little things to us gamers. After all, performance is king, right? But while you're still paying more for the Blade 14 over some of its more-powerful competition, it delivers an overall experience that's worth the extra expense.

14-inch gaming laptops have slightly different criteria to be judged on than their 16- or 18-inch equivalents. You want this form factor because you're prioritising portability. You want to sling it in your backpack and take it to work, watch movies on a flight, answer your emails in a train station, and get good gaming performance when you take it back home.

The Blade 14 is great at all these things. And with $400 knocked off the price, you're now looking at a much more reasonable outlay for a laptop that looks and behaves like the hyper-premium machine of your dreams. The 115 W TGP RTX 5070 is well-balanced with its cooling system, meaning this little lappy doesn't scream its head off when gaming like some others I could name.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

That's not the 140 W full spec, unfortunately, as it's rare to find a toasty GPU crammed into a 14-inch chassis. But being an RTX 50-series GPU paired with an 1800p display (more on that in a sec), you'll be leaning on DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation anyway to push all those pixels in a 14-inch machine—and the Blade 14 performs well with the AI doohickies enabled.

It's behind the pace of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with its RTX 5070 Ti, sure. But this deal makes the Razer significantly cheaper, and as a day-to-day companion? It's definitely the superior machine, especially considering the noise the Asus machine makes.

And that OLED panel, my goodness. It's a chef's kiss of a screen, which means when you do decide to catch up with a spot of HBO's latest western-cum-sci-fi-melodrama (or whatever it is the kids are watching these days) on your next flight, it's going to look absolutely stunning.

The AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 at its heart is punchy. The RAM is 32 GB (soldered, unfortunately), which is the correct amount. The 1 TB SSD is... well, it's fine. But what you're buying here is a gaming laptop with a refined recipe, a companion that's been honed down to exactly what you want in a 14-inch machine. And for this price? If you've got this sort of cash to blow on a laptop right now, you owe it to yourself to give it some serious thought.