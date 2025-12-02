Save $550.01 Lenovo Legion 5 | RTX 5060: was $1,549.99 now $999.98 at Walmart This lappy has a truly lovely OLED display, which is very rare to see on a laptop at this price. And while the 115 W RTX 5060 will need some DLSS help to make the most of its 1600p panel, this is still a great selection of components for the cash—although I'd like to see a bigger SSD. Still, at least it's an easy upgrade. Lenovo makes some excellent gaming laptops, and this one delivers serious bang for your buck. Key specs: RTX 5060 | Ryzen 7 260 | 15.1-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD Price check: Lenovo $1,099.99 (1 TB variant, OOS)

Black Friday has been and gone, Cyber Monday is fading into the distance, and Cyber Week is finally here. It's a lot, I know. What this means for you, however, is that there's still time to pick up a great deal on a gaming laptop.

And my goodness, I wasn't expecting this one to reappear when I checked the listings this morning. It disappeared for a while mid-sales (presumably because everyone was snapping them up left right and centre) but has now risen, Lazarus-like, from the dead. Just in time to take center stage on our Cyber Week gaming laptop deals page, in fact.

This really is my favorite of all the sub-$1,000 gaming laptops I've found this year, especially now it's back at Walmart for 2 cents under the magic grand. It's got a 165 Hz OLED display, which is quite frankly astonishing to find installed in a gaming laptop at this price.

It's also a 1600p panel, which means it'll need some pushing from the graphics chip to ensure high frame rates at native resolution. Still, while the RTX 5060 here represents the more budget end of Nvidia's mobile GPU lineup, at least it's been given the full dose of electric go-go juice at 115 W.

You'll still want to take advantage of DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation to keep frame rates high, but your games should look fantastic on this Legion machine's OLED display. It's the best screen tech of the moment, with vivid colors, class-leading contrast ratios, and ultra-fast 0.03 ms GtG reaction times.

Rounding out the package is an eight-core, 16 thread AMD CPU, 16 GB of DDR5, and... a too-small NVMe drive. Never mind. You can still find Cyber Week deals on cheap SSDs, and this lappy has a second M.2 slot—which should make installation a trifling task to perform.

So, aside from a rather meagre storage capacity out of the box, I'd say this Lenovo machine is an absolute winner. I can't find any better for under $1,000 right now, that's for sure. Don't call it a comeback, folks. It's been here for... well, just over a week in total, actually. Give or take.