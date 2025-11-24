Save $700 HP Omen 17 | RTX 5070: was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at HP US For those who like their laptops on the larger side, how about this 17-inch HP Omen machine? It's got an eight-core 16-thread modern AMD CPU, 32 GB of DDR5 (luxury) and a 1 TB SSD, along with an RTX 5070 with what looks to be a 100 W TGP—although HP has helpfully not specified the exact wattage. Still, with a 240 Hz 1440p IPS panel on board, your games should look fabulous—and the graphics chip should have less work to do compared to 1600p or higher equivalents. Key specs: RTX 5070 | Ryzen AI 7 350 | 17.3-inch | 1440p OLED | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD

I used to rock a 17-inch gaming laptop as my main machine for many years, and can speak to the loveliness of gaming on your lap with a relatively large display. Which is why my attention turns to this HP Omen 17 lappy with a 240 Hz 1440p IPS panel. That's a whole lot of screen for $1,300 at HP right now, and definitely one for those of you looking for a desktop replacement on a budget.

Oh sure, you can heft a 17-inch laptop around in your backpack. I did that for a long time, too, although perhaps my spine won't thank me for it in years to come. This one's got a relatively slim chassis, though, which means it should be slightly more portable than most other similarly-sized machines.

We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here

Let's talk about that 1440p resolution, too. We're seeing lots of RTX 5070-equipped gaming laptops with 1600p displays, and while that doesn't seem like a huge difference in pixels, it's still a lot of work for Nvidia's mid-range mobile graphic chip.

1440p takes a little of the strain off the GPU, which is just as well as this doesn't appear to be the full-fat version. Some Googling around suggests this is a 100 W TDP variant, although if anyone from HP is reading, can I please request that you put laptop GPU TGPs on your spec pages. Pretty please. With a cherry on top.

Anyway, a 100 W TGP RTX 5070 mobile is still a decently powerful GPU, and with a little DLSS (and perhaps Frame Gen) assistance, it should have relatively little issue firing lots of pixels at that panel. In fact, being an RTX 50-series GPU, you might want to enable Multi Frame Generation in supported games to make the most of that 240 Hz top refresh rate.

This particular Omen 17 comes with an eight-core, 16-thread AMD chip and 32 GB of RAM, too, which is great to see at this price, as is the 1 TB SSD. It's a very well-rounded package, and comes wrapped up in a mercifully restrained chassis design. It might be big, but at least you won't be dazzling your work colleagues with gamer bling if you do decide to haul it into the office.

What a 17-inch gaming laptop is great at, though, is playing games at home without being tied to a desk. A spot of Arc Raiders on your sofa? You've got it. A few turns of Civ in bed? No worries at all, and you won't even need to peer intently close at the screen to see exactly how badly you're messing up your nation's economy. You'll want a gaming mouse, too, of course. Luckily, we're finding plenty of Black Friday deals on gaming mice as we speak.

Ah, happy times. This lappy is a big screen bargain, I reckon, and one I'd be happy to rock myself. Bring on the extra inches. Stop giggling at the back.