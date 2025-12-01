Save $270 Acer Nitro V 16 AI | RTX 5050: was $899 now $629 at Walmart This is a pretty appealing price for a capable 16-inch gaming laptop with a modern GPU. Sure, it's an RTX 5050, which needs to be affordable to be worthwhile, but this Acer Nitro V 16 AI is certainly that. It has a good screen for the money, too: a 180 Hz, 1200p IPS. Oh, and while the storage capacity isn't great, there's space for another drive under the hood. Key specs: RTX 5050 | Ryzen 5 240 | 16-inch | 1200p | 180 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD Price check: Newegg $797.99

Six months ago, during Amazon's Prime Day sales event, I wrote about how Microsoft Flight Simulator just loves to eat up RAM and that you could buy a 64 GB kit of fast DDR5 for $170. That was kinda pricey, but no more than paying the same amount for two lots of 32 GB.

If you look up how much Silicon Power's 64 GB DDR5-6000 CL30 costs now, you'll see that the asking price is a staggering $620 at Newegg. That's an increase of 265%, which is just absolutely ridiculous. For just nine bucks more, you can bag a 16-inch RTX 5050 gaming laptop, this Acer model for $629 at Walmart.

Over the past 18 months or so, I've been using a very similar laptop (one powered by an RTX 4050) to test game performance. At 1080p, using the High quality preset with no upscaling, it averaged 61 fps in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (check it out below). With DLSS Quality applied, the little laptop averaged 96 fps at 1080p Medium in Doom: The Dark Ages.

The RTX 5050 is a better GPU, as it not only has more shader units but, importantly, it has more VRAM. One problem with the RTX 4050 was the fact that it only had 6 GB of video memory, and that could be a major issue in some games. However, the RTX 5050 sports 8 GB, which is a lot better (and perfectly fine on a $629 laptop).

That said, you will probably want to use DLSS quite frequently with this particular Acer laptop because the screen has a resolution of 1920 x 1200, and while that's only 11% more pixels to process, the GPU isn't packing a huge punch to begin with.

As for the rest of the hardware inside this laptop, the Ryzen 5 240 is basically a rebadged Hawk Point chip, the Ryzen 5 8645HS, but that's not a bad thing, as it's a pretty nippy six-core, 12-thread processor. It's paired with 16 GB of DDR5, which isn't a lot, but enough for the type of laptop it is.

The same is true of the 512 GB SSD. That's pretty small by today's standards, so you'd probably want to swap the drive to something bigger at some point, or use an external drive to store your Steam Library. 2 TB SSD prices have gone up somewhat recently, but 1 TB drives are still very affordable.

And even if you do slap a big SSD inside it, the whole caboodle is going to be way better value for money than any 64 GB RAM kit at the moment. Sadly, it's going to be that way for a good while longer.