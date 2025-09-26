Even with only a RTX 5060 GPU, the Razer Blade 14 still earns our recommendation thanks to a generous discount down to $1,700 right now

Razer Blade 14: was $2,299.99 now $1,699.99 at Razer A slim and trim gaming laptop that ticks all the right boxes for our favorite 14-inch machine. The RTX 5060 is lower spec than our preferred technical load out, but you'll still have access to Nvidia's DLSS 4 upscaling tech for a whole lot of frames. The OLED screen and aluminium chassis really makes it shine though. Key specs: RTX 5060 | Ryzen AI 9 365 | 14-inch | 1440p | 120 Hz | 16 GB RAM | 1 TB SSD

Aside from the odd exam or forgotten homework nightmare, back to school season is firmly behind me—but that doesn't mean I'm not still looking over my shoulder for a tasty gaming laptop deal come September. Thankfully, Razer's only too happy to oblige with its delectable selection of Back-To-School Specials.

A number of Razer's Blade gaming laptops are enjoying sizable discounts in this sale, but let's zero in on the morsel that's really got me salivating: the Razer Blade 14 with a Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU under the hood. There's good reason this is our favorite 14-inch machine in our best gaming laptop guide, and with 26% lopped off this mighty machine's MSRP, it's only $1,700 when you buy directly from Razer.

Razer offers a lot of customization options for its gaming laptops. If you want to keep your costs down, you'll want to go for the black colourway—I don't know why, but the white colourway adds $300 to the price! After that, you'll want to select the RTX 5060, 1 TB of SSD storage, and 16 GB of RAM. To quote a forgotten pop song from my youth, that's what I go to school for.

Our Dave dug the 2025 version of this machine in his Razer Blade 14 review, even calling it his "ideal gaming laptop." He was particularly impressed by the Blade's build quality, quiet fan, solid battery life, and gorgeous OLED screen. All of that in a 14-inch form factor? That definitely sounds like a bit of kit I'd both happily write essays on as well as procrastinate writing essays on.

Speaking of gaming chops, the RTX 5060 may not be the most powerful graphics card you can scoop up for this machine, but it may well be perfectly balanced for this form factor. Let me explain: while reviewing the RTX 5070 version of the Razer Blade 14, Dave also spent a lot of time hands-on with the ROG Zephyrus G14, offering an obvious comparison point. Just for one thing, this deal makes the Razer Blade 14 cheaper than the G14 by about $700, and near-enough what you might consider 'affordable' for a Razer lappy.

At the risk of overstating the obvious, the experience of using a gaming laptop extends far beyond just how many frames you can squeeze out of the GPU—real or courtesy of DLSS upscaling which all of Nvidia's 50-series cards enjoy. Fan noise is a not-so-silent-killer when it comes to the overall experience of using a laptop; for me personally, just because I can whack all the settings up to ultra doesn't mean I will if the fan protests loudly enough. So, while this deal's offering of a RTX 5060 is not the most powerful mobile GPU you could get, within the aluminium chassis of the Razer Blade 14, you'll still be flying.