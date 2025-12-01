If you're anything like me, graphic keyboards are your Achilles heel. I may already have all the keebs I could ever need (one), but that doesn't mean collecting a couple more is off the table, especially with all these excellent Cyber Monday keyboard deals hanging around.

But getting new keebs that look good isn't enough; they have to sound great and work well. With this in mind, I've got a couple of brands that are my go-to for beautifully built and great to use keebs. One of which still has its fantastic Black Friday, now Cyber Monday deals intact.

Higround isn't exactly an underground retailer, but it always manages to slip my mind when I'm browsing through Black Friday deals until the very end. Luckily, there are still a few great discounts, including up to 50% off on previous drops and signature premium keyboards, alongside free shipping for purchases above $150.