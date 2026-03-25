You can grab a Hall effect gaming keyboard that we've consistently ranked as one of the best for $112 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
The Keychron K2 HE is pretty classy.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
We were impressed with the K2 HE in our testing and now it's even more affordable. Hall effect for less. Both black and white options are discounted via the link.
Key specs: Gateron HE Double Rail | PBT keycaps | 2.4 GHz + Bluetooth
The Keychron K2 HE is one of our top picks for a gaming keyboard today. It has a lot going for it, with Hall effect switches, PBT keycaps, and wireless connectivity—all for a good price. It's currently cheaper still.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is now on and I've spotted the Keychron amongst the barrage of discounts. It's currently on sale for $112.
That's the lowest this keyboard has been during its time on Amazon. It's not an unusual price for this keyboard, however, as it has been discounted as much over short periods in the past couple months. So, I'd guess if you're not prepared to purchase it now, you may get another chance at a later date.
The main selling point for this keyboard, at least for gamers, is its Hall effect switches. These are adjustable, unlike regular mechanical switches, and allow you to not only adjust when they actuate, but how they actuate.
Rapid trigger is the main benefit. This allows you to press a key and then, the moment it is released even a little, reset the key ready to be pressed again. If you're pressing a key over and over again, it means your actions will be relayed that little bit faster in-game.
There's more we like about the K2 HE. For starters, it's very well built. It has a wood finish on either side of the keys, and these keys are made with PBT, which is a sturdier and nicer-sounding plastic than the usual ABS. The switches beneath are Gateron's HE Double Rail and have proven themselves less prone to wobble than some others we've tested.
As Reece notes in our K2 HE review: "It’s solid and rigid, while also coming with no deck flex even if you tried to tear it to pieces."
Including both a 2.4 GHz dongle and Bluetooth, you could go without a cable for a cleaner look to your desk. The battery life is surprisingly good, too. It's rated to 72 hours with the per-key RGB lighting enabled, or 240 hours with it disabled.
It's a solid pick. If you don't want to spend quite so much, we've been very impressed with the Gamakay x NaughShark NS68. It's currently down to $39 at Amazon. It lacks some of the finishing touches found on the K2 HE, but it does offer Hall effect switches for considerably less cash.
👉 Check out other tech and gaming deals in Amazon's Big Spring Sale 👈
1. Best overall: Wooting 80HE
2. Best budget: Gamakay X NaughShark NS68
3. Best wireless: Keychron K2 HE
4. Best low profile: NuPhy Air60 HE
5. Best looking: NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL
6. Best with a numpad: Keychron Q5 HE
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog, before graduating into breaking things professionally at PCGamesN. Now he's managing editor of the hardware team at PC Gamer, and you'll usually find him testing the latest components or building a gaming PC.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.