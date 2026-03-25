Save $28 Keychron K2 HE: was $139.99 now $111.99 at Amazon We were impressed with the K2 HE in our testing and now it's even more affordable. Hall effect for less. Both black and white options are discounted via the link. Key specs: Gateron HE Double Rail | PBT keycaps | 2.4 GHz + Bluetooth

The Keychron K2 HE is one of our top picks for a gaming keyboard today. It has a lot going for it, with Hall effect switches, PBT keycaps, and wireless connectivity—all for a good price. It's currently cheaper still.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is now on and I've spotted the Keychron amongst the barrage of discounts. It's currently on sale for $112.

That's the lowest this keyboard has been during its time on Amazon. It's not an unusual price for this keyboard, however, as it has been discounted as much over short periods in the past couple months. So, I'd guess if you're not prepared to purchase it now, you may get another chance at a later date.

The main selling point for this keyboard, at least for gamers, is its Hall effect switches. These are adjustable, unlike regular mechanical switches, and allow you to not only adjust when they actuate, but how they actuate.

Rapid trigger is the main benefit. This allows you to press a key and then, the moment it is released even a little, reset the key ready to be pressed again. If you're pressing a key over and over again, it means your actions will be relayed that little bit faster in-game.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

There's more we like about the K2 HE. For starters, it's very well built. It has a wood finish on either side of the keys, and these keys are made with PBT, which is a sturdier and nicer-sounding plastic than the usual ABS. The switches beneath are Gateron's HE Double Rail and have proven themselves less prone to wobble than some others we've tested.

As Reece notes in our K2 HE review: "It’s solid and rigid, while also coming with no deck flex even if you tried to tear it to pieces."

Including both a 2.4 GHz dongle and Bluetooth, you could go without a cable for a cleaner look to your desk. The battery life is surprisingly good, too. It's rated to 72 hours with the per-key RGB lighting enabled, or 240 hours with it disabled.

It's a solid pick. If you don't want to spend quite so much, we've been very impressed with the Gamakay x NaughShark NS68. It's currently down to $39 at Amazon. It lacks some of the finishing touches found on the K2 HE, but it does offer Hall effect switches for considerably less cash.