Turns out the best sub-$100 gaming headset deal this Black Friday is a HyperX model once again, and that's no bad thing
We think it's been the best for seven years now.
Quite literally our favourite wired gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Alpha has reigned supreme at in our guide for some time now, and looks to be staying there for a while longer. It's a powerful, punchy performer with superb comfort and a refined design, and even better, it regularly turns up on discount. Tough to beat, this one.
Key specs: 50 mm drivers | 15-27,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired
Price check: Best Buy $59.99
The HyperX Cloud Alpha is an astonishing headset. We gave it 90% in our review way back in 2018, and, as the price has gone down in sales, it's aged magnificently.
If you fancy picking one up for yourself, you can get the wired model for $60 at Amazon during the Black Friday sales.
- We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals
Pretty much the only consideration you need to make before picking up the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired is if you think you'd benefit from wireless play. Naturally, the Cloud Alpha can't be carried around with you while you grab a glass of water in between games, and the wire makes it a bit harder to wear out of the house.
However, in return for it being wired, you are getting a much nicer microphone than the one used in the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, and a better price point too.
Cloud is a fitting name for this headset, as the memory foam padding is super comfortable. Padding would mean little if the sound wasn't any good, but the 50mm drivers really sing in games. It has a strong bassy sound profile, with enough balance to clearly hear dialogue in big story-driven games and the punch of explosions in multiplayer shooters.
That stronger bass doesn't come with a lack of high or mid-level sound, either, which can sometimes happen with gaming headsets.
Shaving a little weight off the previous Cloud headset, but removing none of the comfort, the Cloud Alpha wired is a real budget banger when it comes to deals season, and I haven't spotted a single headset I'd personally pick over this one at its price point. In fact, I don't know if there's any for $30-40 more that would beat its wired audio credentials.
Still, if you can't do without wireless, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is also down to $126. This is a solid saving on a headset that has almost all the best parts of the wired one, and comes with a whopping 300 hours of battery life to boot. HyperX has once again provided two of the strongest headset deals this year, just like last year—and, one can only assume, like next year too.
👉Check out all of Amazon's gaming headset deals👈
1. Best overall:
Razer BlackShark V3
2. Best budget:
Corsair HS55 Stereo
3. Best wired:
HyperX Cloud Alpha
4. Best mid-range wireless:
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3
5. Best audiophile:
Beyerdynamic MMX 330 Pro
6. Best wireless audiophile:
Audeze Maxwell
7. Best for streaming:
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet
8. Best noise-cancelling:
AceZone A-Spire
9. Best earbuds:
Steelseries Arctis GameBuds
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.