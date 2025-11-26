The HyperX Cloud Alpha is an astonishing headset. We gave it 90% in our review way back in 2018, and, as the price has gone down in sales, it's aged magnificently.

If you fancy picking one up for yourself, you can get the wired model for $60 at Amazon during the Black Friday sales.

We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals

Pretty much the only consideration you need to make before picking up the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired is if you think you'd benefit from wireless play. Naturally, the Cloud Alpha can't be carried around with you while you grab a glass of water in between games, and the wire makes it a bit harder to wear out of the house.

However, in return for it being wired, you are getting a much nicer microphone than the one used in the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, and a better price point too.

Cloud is a fitting name for this headset, as the memory foam padding is super comfortable. Padding would mean little if the sound wasn't any good, but the 50mm drivers really sing in games. It has a strong bassy sound profile, with enough balance to clearly hear dialogue in big story-driven games and the punch of explosions in multiplayer shooters.

That stronger bass doesn't come with a lack of high or mid-level sound, either, which can sometimes happen with gaming headsets.

(Image credit: Future)

Shaving a little weight off the previous Cloud headset, but removing none of the comfort, the Cloud Alpha wired is a real budget banger when it comes to deals season, and I haven't spotted a single headset I'd personally pick over this one at its price point. In fact, I don't know if there's any for $30-40 more that would beat its wired audio credentials.

Still, if you can't do without wireless, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is also down to $126. This is a solid saving on a headset that has almost all the best parts of the wired one, and comes with a whopping 300 hours of battery life to boot. HyperX has once again provided two of the strongest headset deals this year, just like last year—and, one can only assume, like next year too.