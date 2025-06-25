Third time's the charm for my new favorite mid-range gaming headset, a jack-of-all-trades and master of some for a very reasonable price

There's a lot to be said for iteration. Take the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3, for example. While I haven't always been a fan of Turtle Beach headsets as a whole, this particular set has finally come good on its third generation, and as a result I've put it in its rightful place as the best mid-range wireless gaming headset in our esteemed best gaming headset guide.

A lot of that comes down to what you get for the price, as our Katie discovered in her review. This is a $100 headset with the sort of qualities and feature set you'd expect to find on more expensive models, and for that it's worthy of praise. For a start, you get a 2.4 GHz wireless connection thanks to its included dongle, plus a Bluetooth 5.2 connection for taking it on the go.

Yep, this is a multi-purpose machine, with a flip-to-mute mic that snugly fits into the left earcup. Combine that with its stylish good looks, and this is a headset you can wear out in public without drawing undue attention. Speaking of snug, Katie found the earpads to be very comfortable indeed, although she could have taken a little more padding on the headband for smaller bonces. That's British for heads, in case you were wondering.

All this would be for naught if it didn't sound any good, but Katie knows her audio, and she's been impressed with the warmth and sonic detail the Stealth 600's drivers provide. It won't be bothering our best audiophile headset, the Audeze Maxwell, but it'd be a lot to ask from the little Turtle Beach given it's literally a third of the price.

And really, that's the trick. A mid-range gaming headset has to provide all the right features, done well, for a reasonable sum—and that's no easy task. Should you choose to pick up a Stealth 600 you're getting good audio, multiple connection options, stylish good looks, comfy earpads, and a decent, tuck-away microphone that makes you clearly heard amid the fray of battle. All for $100, which seems downright reasonable to me.

Many gaming headsets in this price range have the odd glaring omission, but the Turtle Beach balances the line between affordability and downright desirability without leaving any major aspect wanting. It's a consummate jack-of-all-trades for mid-range cash, and there's a lot to be said for that.

Not quite your thing? Well, I highly advise you to check out our recommendations below. These are the very best headsets we've tested to date, so you're sure to find something that suits, no matter your headset needs.

