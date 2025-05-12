The A-Blaze feature set seems to contradict itself. Great battery life and wireless connectivity should make it a killer wireless headset for travelling, but the sub-par on-ear controls and a non-removable boom mic hold it back from greatness. Where it excels is in marathon gaming sessions. From its lightweight and comfortable frame, to its clear, speedy, and accurate soundstage, it's one for serious gamers who don't expect to go outside with it.

PC Gamer's got your back Our experienced team dedicates many hours to every review, to really get to the heart of what matters most to you. Find out more about how we evaluate games and hardware.

Built for gaming, the AceZone A-Blaze design skirts a fine line between affordability, portability, and practicality. Against previous AceZone wireless gaming headsets, we're looking at a fairly cut-down model meant to bring pro-gaming audio to the masses. There's a lot of competition in this price range though, and while the A-Blaze sticks to its roots as a ferocious gaming headset, it may have been pruned a little too hard in order to hit that fiscal sweet-spot.

The AceZone A-Blaze goes hard on comfort. Wearing it all day, every day, for the past week I've only felt minor discomfort on my crown, despite the thin headband. I'm a stickler for a floating headband like that of the Arctis Nova Pro, but the A-Blaze is cushioned enough that it's not a real issue. The rotating cans and ear cup padding further serve this feather-light gaming headset, all but eliminating the pressure I'd usually get from wearing glasses. Even my chunky hoop earrings aren't an issue, which is kinda wild. That's thanks in part to the flexibility of the headband, as well as the glorious ear-cup padding.

Thankfully, AceZone has also added swappable earpads over some previous models, which is always a welcome feature since pleather tends to shed after a while.

There's an evident focus on build quality here, but that's not to say the A-Blaze neglects aesthetics. It's nowhere near as jarring to look at as some sharp and garish gaming headsets I've seen, and it doesn't show off with flashy RGB either. Its subtle, almost retro styling nearly makes it worthy of whipping out on the bus, though the un-detachable mic and pop shield makes you look like you work for the bus company.

AceZone A-Blaze specs (Image credit: Future) Style: Over-ear, closed-back

Driver: 40 mm

Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Microphone: Flip-to-mute boom

Battery life: 45 hours

Connection: 2.4 GHz wireless (Type-C dongle), Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable

Weight: 270 g | 9.5 oz

Price: $199 | £169

I have been impressed with the A-Blaze microphone, though. Handling plosives and sibilants well, it's great for in-game chat and Discord calls and doesn't sound too harsh, though it can come across a little compressed compared to the best gaming microphones.

There's some fair active noise cancelling on the A-Blaze. Hybrid ANC, AceZone calls it. And although there's only on, off, and transparency settings, it does a great job of reducing more distant droning sounds like passing cars and air-con. Still, it's nowhere near the kind of ANC you'd get in the $200+ price range.

As for sound, the A-Blaze comes with a middling frequency response that, while it's more than satisfactory for everyday use it isn't the most well-rounded. It's well-editable in the accompanying equalizer app, though you'll need to connect via both Bluetooth and Wireless to get the benefit in game since there's no Windows app.

When gaming, footsteps and vocals are clear. I've definitely been hearing sounds I don't usually notice, which says something about the A-Blaze's ability to pick up more distant in-game audio. While it doesn't match the sound quality of its big sister, the A-Rise (usually around £700/$750), it's certainly speedy and accurate. Plus it's supremely light by comparison and doesn't cost the earth.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Where other headsets have struggled as I move around the house and garden, the AceZone keeps a super consistent connection over wireless. It even stays connected to the wireless dongle some three doors down from my house, though the Bluetooth has some trouble with lots of other signals present.

My main issue while I'm listening to music away from my PC, is that there's a point at which the pause button refuses to work while the sound is still ringing clear. What's more, when I return to my PC, pause, then try to unpause music, it starts playing a random YouTube tab I have open. Basically, it picks up the input of whatever is the active window. Thankfully it does no such thing in-game. Still, the on-ear controls are a little lacking. Aside from the utter lack of back and forward music controls that other wireless headsets pride themselves on, the volume also jumps up a lot on a quick button press—I once had it go from 76% to 100%, which was a bit of a shock. Just something to be aware of if you've got sensitive ears.

Buy if... ✅ You've got a really big house: The flawless connection through the 2.4 GHz dongle means you can move pretty far while on call without it cutting out.



✅ You're looking to go pro: With incredibly accurate and fast audio, alongside comfort and great battery life, the A-Blaze will see you right in marathon gaming sessions.

Don't buy if... ❌ You have a lot of Bluetooth accessories: There are some Bluetooth connectivity issues when a lot of wireless signals are pinging around.





❌ You want to walk around outside with your headset: No detachable mic means it looks silly walking about in public.

If you're willing to forgo wireless and ANC altogether, you can nab the Corsair HS55 Stereo for better than half the price of this one, but then you're stuck tethered to your workstation. Still, if a wizard 300 hour battery life and stellar wireless is what you seek, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is our top wireless headset at £190/$100, and often found on sale. It's a little heavier but just as comfortable, and even comes with a detachable mic. And while the A-Blaze improves upon the £279/$369 wireless A-Spire design, with improved aesthetics, better wireless performance, more impressive battery life, and a nice pop-shield for the mic, AceZone notes that its ANC is a little weaker by comparison, as is the noise cancelling microphone.

There are plenty of similar-specced headsets going for slightly cheaper. Take the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 for example, which sits at around £100/$100. While it delivers arguably better sound quality with its 50 mm Nanoclear drivers and more resounding ear cups, it doesn't quite match the comfort or battery-life of the A-Blaze.

The question is, are you willing to sacrifice a little extra cash and a little control, for fae-like connection over Wi-Fi and a gratuitous 45-hour battery life? While your average gamer won't need or even benefit from the lightning fast response times this wireless gaming headset provides, it's got it where it counts for those looking to go pro. Plus, there's a lot to love about a sleek, comfy gaming headset that'll keep going, all night long. I just really wish I had the option to remove the mic, so I could take it out on daily dog walks without getting funny looks.