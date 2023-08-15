Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed review

PC Gamer's got your back Our experienced team dedicates many hours to every review, to really get to the heart of what matters most to you. Find out more about how we evaluate games and hardware.

When Logitech announced its Pro X 2 Lightspeed gaming headset, it went big on one new feature in particular: graphene drivers. These sounded exciting, of course. After all, we'd all like to stuff our cans with a component that sounds like it's an integral part of the International Space Station. But the real question is this: will these drivers help you game better?

Well, you'd certainly hope so, because it's charging $249 for the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed, and that's not exactly chump change these days. For that money you could buy as many as three (3) cosmetic items in Diablo 4. This had better be worth it.

First up, how do these things sound? Well, the long and short of it is that there is a lot to like about the audio on offer, but it has never quite blown me away. Perhaps I got a little too excited at the idea of graphene drivers (Science! Atoms!).

That's not to say the Pro X 2 Lightspeed has poor audio—it's actually very good, as I'll get to shortly. But it didn't sound noticeably better than, say, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless that I reviewed back in January. For $249, I don't just want audio that's as good as the next headset. I want something that redefines what sound even is. Or at least something that stops me embarrassing myself in FPS games.

X 2 Lightspeed specs (Image credit: Future) Connectivity: 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack

Drivers: 50mm graphene

Frequency response: 20–22,000Hz

Features: Detachable microphone, graphene drivers, three connectivity options, 1.8m cable

Weight: 339g

Battery life: 50 hours (advertised), 40 hours (measured while using 2.4GHz)

Price: $249 | £249 | $449 AUD

The Pro X 2 Lightspeed is certainly on the bassy side, and that works better in some situations than in others. When listening to music, I found myself reaching for the Logitech G Hub app to adjust the sound preset (depending on the musical style I was listening to), as that deep profile had a tendency to overwhelm the mids and highs.

Annoyingly, while there are a handful of these audio presets in G Hub, none are specifically made for music. There is a library of presets made by community members, but I would have preferred a larger number of official ones to choose from.

In gaming, things sound much brighter. The bass-heavy output yields excellent results, from booming weaponry in Call of Duty to detailed hubbub and ambience in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In Cyberpunk 2077, whether I was strolling through Kabuki or tearing it up on Jackie's Arch, Logitech's thunderous audio setup had me feeling that top-drawer patented sense of gaming immersion. Add in the headset's very effective virtual surround sound and you end up with a rather enjoyable gaming experience.

The Pro X 2 Lightspeed is a fairly bulky headset, though, but with large earcups which do a decent job of passively blocking outside noise. Despite its size, the headset weighs lightly on your head. I didn't have any issues with pressure building over the course of a day, partly thanks to the earcups being softer than Bambi's fluffy tail.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The right earcup is adorned with a 3.5mm jack and nothing else. It's the left earcup where all the action happens. Here you'll find the on/off switch, volume dial, mute button, USB Type-C charging port and Bluetooth button. If you're right-handed, that leaves your mouse hand free for headshots while you unmute yourself to trash talk your opponents. How thoughtful.

There was one irritating aspect of the fit, though: the headband. It often felt like it was just slipping backwards. Not enough that it was actually close to falling off, mind you, but enough that it had me frequently reaching up to adjust it. You know that feeling when you think you're going to sneeze and then nothing happens? This was that. In the heat of battle, it was a distraction I didn't need (alongside my woeful aim and all-round glaring ineptitude). Maybe my head is just not gamer-shaped enough.

The Pro X 2 Lightspeed comes with a detachable microphone on the left earcup. While it's far from the worst mic I've tested (shout out to the ROG Delta S Wireless), it left something to be desired. Its profile was configured to the Broadcaster 1 preset, and it was (unsurprisingly) bassy and very slightly muffled. The FM profile cleared some of the bassiness, but had a noticeably raspy edge to it. There wasn't a simple, clean preset to choose from among Logitech's options.

On the plus side, the microphone is incredibly easy to detach thanks to its 3.5mm connector, so you can simply throw it away when you realize there aren't any good mic profiles available.

Logitech says you'll get about 50 hours of battery life out of the Pro X 2 Lightspeed, but we got just under 40 in 2.4GHz mode. Presumably that 50 hours was measured with the lighter touch Bluetooth connection. Logitech G Hub is rather anxious and eagerly warns you that battery is low when you hit 30%, which means you have about 15 hours of juice left.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Buy if... ✅ You like bass-heavy audio: You can change the sound preset, but the default profile goes big on bass, which works well for gaming.



✅ You want a break from charging: The 40 hours of battery life we got in 2.4GHz mode lasted us almost a week of gaming and general work (it was less than the 50 hours promised by Logitech, although you might get that in Bluetooth mode).

Don't buy if... ❌ You like bass-heavy audio: You can change the sound preset, but the default profile goes big on bass, which works well for gaming.



❌ You want a break from charging: The 40 hours of battery life we got in 2.4GHz mode lasted us almost a week of gaming and general work (it was less than the 50 hours promised by Logitech, although you might get that in Bluetooth mode).

A warning with, say, five hours would have been less panic-inducing. The headset recharges quickly in any case, so you won't be without it for long when it does eventually drain down.

Switching between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth modes often proved to be a real hassle, however. At times, Bluetooth just wouldn't connect. When it did, audio would sometimes play for a second or two before dropping out. Even when audio was playing perfectly over Bluetooth, the G Hub app couldn't see the headset, so I couldn't change any settings anyway.

There's no doubting Logitech has made a quality headset with the Pro X 2 Lightspeed. Its punchy audio throws you into the heat of the gaming moment, while the impressive battery life and (mostly) comfortable fit make it ideal for long-lived sessions.

There's nothing egregiously wrong with the Pro X 2 Lightspeed—except the price, that is. Logitech wants 249 big ones, and that's a lot considering what you can pay for similarly outfitted rivals. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless—our pick for the best wireless gaming headset—comes in at $200 and often goes on sale for less. It's undoubtedly the better choice.