Logitech G Astro A50 X Lightspeed Review

The A50 X has some great ideas, and excellent audio quality, but ultimately serves a very niche, well-heeled gamer. Convoluted cable management and no video switching for PC makes it a questionable pick for a lot of users.

In my never-ending pursuit of the one wireless headset to rule all my gaming devices, the obnoxiously named Logitech G Astro A50 X Lightspeed Wireless with PLAYSYNC Gaming Headset is the first to come close to that dream.

Thanks to the innovative PLAYSYNC system, the Astro A50 X can connect Xbox, PlayStation, and PC/Mac and switch between them with a press of a button. The real party trick is that the A50 X can now switch video inputs at the same time saving you from manually changing display input from one device to another.

Now throw in Pro-G Graphene drivers for 24-bit lossless, lag-free audio over LIGHTSPEED wireless (similar to those used in the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset), simultaneous Bluetooth, a flip-down boom mic, and 24 hours of battery life. That's a lot and you will certainly pay the price—$380 (£360 and AUD$750) to be precise. Yes, this is a premium headset for the gamer who already has everything, but is it worth it?

Design-wise, the A50 X doesn't differ much from the old A50 that it replaces; looking practically identical that you wouldn't tell just by looking at it. Logitech went with the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach which means you get the same square earcups, polished metallic rails for adjusting the fit and flip-down mic. It's certifiably gamer looking.

A50 X specs (Image credit: Future) Drivers: 40mm PRO-G GRAPHENE

Frequency response: 20–20,000Hz

Microphone: Flip-to-mute boom arm

Connectivity: USB, HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth

Features: PLAYSYNC, HDMI passthrough, Dolby Atmos, PlayStation 3D Audio, 3x HDMI 2.1 ports 40 Gbps bandwidth, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Up to 24 bit Audio

Battery: 24 hours

Weight: 363g

Price: $380 | £360 | AUD750

The ear cushions on the A50 X headset are made of fabric, which is not very breathable and can quickly lead to clammy and sweaty ears. If you live in colder environments, you may appreciate the warmth, but in hotter environments, it can be uncomfortable. The cups are easily interchangeable thanks to a magnetic clasp system, so you can buy better aftermarket ones if you prefer. It's worth noting that the cheaper G Pro X 2 headset comes with two different cushions in the box, while the A50 X does not.

Controls are kept to a minimum with just a power button, Bluetooth multifunction button, the PLAYSYNC button and a volume dial on the edge of the right cup. The face plate of the same cup has tap points for managing game/chat balance. The left earcup is bare except for the flip-to-mute boom mic which is pliable enough to adjust to your heart's content.

The microphone sounds great with clean, natural-sounding audio but is surprisingly incapable of utilizing Logitech's BLUE Voice features—again something the G Pro X 2 can do. Performance-wise, though, the A50 X sounds really good thanks to those Pro Graphene drivers; everything sounds crisp, clean, and detailed.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The A50 X and G Pro X 2 gaming headsets have different tuning for their drivers, though, with the A50 X sounding less punchy and powerful. The bass is not as pronounced, resulting in a cleaner but less impactful sound. That's quite a surprise really given the Astro's gamer leanings usually means overblown bass response as standard. However, the drivers do have enough power to produce occasional sub-bass that can pleasantly shake your head. Although you can adjust the EQ settings in the Logitech G Hub, the changes may not result in a significant improvement in sound quality.

In games, though, the A50 X is fantastic, effectively pointing sound sources. Every footstep, snickering demon, and gun reload was easy to pick up—both distance and verticality too. Environments in games sound rich and very detailed and console players can also enjoy PlayStation 3D audio and Xbox Dolby Atmos for even better results.

Battery life is decent at 24 hours though I never once came close to the headset running out because it always goes back into its dock and recharges. That said, it's far more than adequate for the most dedicated gamers pulling all-night marathons.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The real standout feature of the Astro A50 X is its new Base Station, which functions as the central hub for all connections and is also equipped with an HDMI switcher. The Lightspeed Wireless is as reliable as ever, ensuring that audio transmission is free of any latency. However, it's worth noting that the headset specifically cannot be used in wired mode, it is a resolutely wireless headset.

The Base Station comes with clearly marked ports for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation USB and HDMI 2.1 inputs. Simply plug in your devices and use the HDMI 2.1 output to connect to your preferred display. To switch both audio and video between devices, press the PLAYSYNC button on the headset. The LED lights on the front indicate the battery status and which device connection is currently active.

Everything works as advertised but here's where one of the first problems comes up. The A50 X doesn't actually support video input from PC/ Mac so, while you can switch between Xbox and PlayStation with ease, you'll still need to manually change the video source on your display to use your PC. Logitech clearly targeted console owners using a TV more than anyone else. Feeling a bit left out over here in PC land, really...

Still, using the A50 X on my PC desk setup isn't any less work than with other wireless headsets. Now you can hack this by connecting your PC's HDMI to the base station but that means you'll only have control over two devices instead of 3—still not ideal. And who wants to use slow HDMI for almighty PC gaming anyway?

However, when you do have everything working, the A50 X works splendidly. The video passthrough still has all the benefits of HDMI 2.1, such as 4K@120Hz, VRR, and games run and play excellently with no noticeable loss of quality or responsiveness. Switching back and forth between sessions on PS5 and Xbox is truly wild.

(Image credit: Future)

Buy if... ✅ You have an Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5: If you game on a big TV setup and happen to oscillate between them a lot for whatever reason, the A50 X is a winner. The convenience of not having to get up and switch headsets and inputs each time is a boon. Also, who doesn't love NOT fiddling with USB dongles?

Don't buy if... ❌ Your main platform is a PC: Even if you happen to have consoles also connected to a single display, this won't help as it can't handle PC video input which then defeats the point. As a PC only headset, it’s over-featured and over priced and you’d be better off with a cheaper headset.

The A50 X also allows for simultaneous Bluetooth connections with your phone or laptop so you can play and chat. However, since Bluetooth is handled in the Base station and not the headset, you can't use the A50 X outside the home. Even in the home, range is limited with audio cutting out when you leave the line of sight or go into another room.

So after almost two months with the new Logitech G Astro A50 X, I'm still left unconvinced by the proposition. On paper, PLAYSYNC is a fantastic idea that I'm surprised nobody thought of sooner. But the reality is not as seamless as Logitech's advertising would want you to believe. It doesn't really support video switching on all three devices which basically limits the A50 X, and is ultimately best suited, to gamers with an Xbox and PlayStation setup.

PC gamers are left with shenanigans to make it work and for a PC headset, it's overpriced and over-featured. And as good as the A50 X is in comfort and audio performance, there are far cheaper options that, even without PLAYSYNC, can match it.