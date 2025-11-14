PC Gamer's got your back Our experienced team dedicates many hours to every review, to really get to the heart of what matters most to you. Find out more about how we evaluate games and hardware.

I've spent the past two weeks with HyperX's new Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless, and the pitch is simple: Take a fan‑favorite PC gaming headset, bump the drivers, add simultaneous 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth, and bundle it with a flashy RGB base station that promises to handle every device you own. Then charge $299 (AUD $499). It's a confident swing in a space dominated by Razer, SteelSeries, and Logitech, and for the most part, the Cloud Alpha 2 connects—if you actually need that base station.

Battery life remains the headline. HyperX's previous Cloud Alpha Wireless—a long‑standing PC Gamer favorite for best wireless gaming headset until Razer took top honors— pulls a ludicrous 300 hours. The Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless, however, dials that back to a quoted 250. On paper it's a downgrade, but in real use it still feels like witchcraft.

I gamed nightly, took Teams calls, and ran music on Bluetooth without ever thinking about the HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless' battery. Even with both radios active, it never died. I still haven't charged it since unboxing. "Charge it once a month and forget about it" still applies, and it keeps HyperX well ahead of rivals tapping out after around 40–70 hours.

The new 53mm dual‑chamber drivers are the other marquee change. HyperX claims reduced distortion, and the Alpha 2 delivers a cleaner, tighter sound than I expected at this price, despite the downgrade in frequency response. In The Outer Worlds 2, ambience is rich without turning to mush, and combat cues snap cleanly from the mix. Battlefield 6 footsteps cut through chaos without harshness. Bass is full and controlled—never the sloppy, mid‑eating kind—while mids stay articulate.

(Image credit: Future)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless specs Wireless: Yes Drivers 53 mm dual chamber neodymium Connectivity 2.4 GHz/ Bluetooth/ 3.5 mm Battery life 250 hours Frequency response 20 Hz-20,000 Hz Features Detachable noise-cancelling mic, multi-function RGB Base station Weight 345 g Price $300| £255 | AUD $499

Buy if... ✅ You want long battery life: It might not match the original Cloud Alpha Wireless, but if you want a headset that lasts for weeks between charges without thinking about it, this is it.



✅ You have a multi‑device workflow: The new Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless will give you seamless switching between PC and Bluetooth devices with zero friction.

Don't buy if... ❌ You have high‑end mic needs: Should you require broadcast‑quality voice for streaming, recording, or professional content then you will want to look elsewhere.



❌ You have a console‑centric setup: This isn't the headset for you if you want a hub optimised for Xbox and PS5 switching rather than a PC‑first workflow.

They're not audiophile‑neutral, and some will want extra sparkle up top or more slam at the bottom, but the stock tuning nails that 'fun without fatigue' middle ground for both games and Spotify. HyperX's NGENUITY spatial audio adds welcome height and separation, though I kept it off for music. The only downside: the software still loves cluttering Windows with virtual devices, and a few functions feel 'work in progress'.

Comfort is classic HyperX—in other words, excellent. Microfiber cloth ear pads stay breathable, the memory‑foam headband strikes the right softness, and the swivelling cups sit naturally. Clamp force hugs without squeezing. A steel headband and aluminum forks keep everything solid with zero creaks, yet the whole thing never feels heavy. I wore these through long editing sessions without ever hitting the 'get this off my head' point.

Then there's the base station. HyperX frames it as your audio command center, and it's genuinely slick. The central dial feels premium, the programmable buttons pull double duty for volume, switching inputs, or macros, and device swapping is smooth. If your desk is a battlefield of PC, consoles, speakers, and mics, this hub actually earns space. The RGB is tasteful and can be dimmed—or ignored.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But my setup is simpler, and all I really need is simultaneous 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth. This dock is built for streamers and multi‑device power users—people who need on‑the‑fly source juggling and hardware macros. For me, it mostly sat there looking pretty while I jumped between a gaming PC and a work MacBook. The functionality works perfectly, but it's undeniably a premium for features many won't meaningfully use day to day.

Connectivity, though, is where the Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless flexes the hardest. My daily split between Windows and macOS is seamless. The 2.4 GHz dongle lives in my PC, Bluetooth stays paired to my MacBook, and both channels run without conflict. Calls on macOS cut in instantly while game audio remains ready on Windows, and switching back never triggers the usual 'is this thing connected?' ritual.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

If you've lived the life of digging behind a tower or poking at macOS sound menus, this feels like liberation. And unlike SteelSeries' Arctis Nova Pro, Bluetooth is on the headset—not the dock—so you can actually take these on the train.

Mic quality is… fine. Clear enough for Teams or Discord, but compressed and lacking richness. Plosives are handled, the mute behavior is reliable, and AI noise reduction works, but it introduces even more compression.

It won't replace a dedicated mic, and headsets like the Astro A50 X or BlackShark V3 beat HyperX here. For everyday comms, no problem. For streaming or recording? Look elsewhere.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The sticking point is price. At $300, the Alpha 2 runs into brutal competition. Logitech's Astro A50 Gen 5 with PlaySync, for instance, is the obvious 'switch‑everything' alternative—with Xbox, PS5, and PC integration, a stronger mic, and magnetic charging in the base. But HyperX's hub is more configurable, making it the better choice for streamers or desk‑bound multi‑device users.

But you're also walking straight into the Audeze Maxwells, with stunning audio clarity, wireless connectivity, and a quality mic.

So where does the Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless land? As an evolution, it's smart. It leans on real‑world convenience rather than gimmicks: effortless multi‑device wireless, a battery you forget exists, excellent comfort, and sound that finds a lively, detailed middle ground. The base station is powerful—if your setup can use it—and the headset itself feels like a refined, durable continuation of the HyperX legacy.

I just wish the mic had made a bigger leap. And I also wish the price landed closer to its predecessor. And yes, I wish HyperX could still boast a nice round 300 hours in giant letters.

If the dock speaks to your workflow—or you're a streamer who'll actually use its brains—this package maybe makes sense. If not, wait for sales, stick with the old Cloud Alpha Wireless, pick up the Razer BlackShark V3, or consider whether a more console‑centric rival like Logitech's Astro A50 with PlaySync better matches your multi‑platform life.