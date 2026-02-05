With a light feel, banging sound, and a near top-class microphone, the G552 Lightspeed is a great gaming headset that is only made weaker by the presence of similarly priced headsets with just as much to offer.

There's a tradeoff that comes with gaming headsets that are labelled 'lightweight' or 'breathable'. In order to get those low weights, they often have to do away with some of the rigidity you might traditionally expect, and this can lead to them feeling flimsy. Logitech's G522 Lightspeed is almost certainly a lightweight breathable headset, but with enough give to feel like it could survive a toss without breaking down into (admittedly very pretty) dust.

With an included 2.4 GHz wireless receiver and intuitive Bluetooth mode, the G522 Lightspeed can be set up in seconds. It feels comfortable wrapped around the ears. The cushioned pads are spongy and airy, with enough padding, but not so much that you can't hit the frame with your finger with a press. The cups grip just enough to clamp onto the head without adding clamminess in the process.

That comfort is enhanced by an adjustable headband sitting just below the plastic shell of the top of the headset. Unfortunately, that band only has two adjustable holes on either side, meaning there are only three adjustment settings total. That does mean if you have a particularly big head , you may find it a little tight. However, for me, I managed to leave it at standard settings from the start and never had any problems.

What I didn't like at its default setting is the sound. By default, it's full and warm, but a light bass boost in the Logitech G Hub software is the way to go. The cans' bass is pretty darn bassy, but a quick tune-up in the Logitech G Hub has it sounding thunderous.

Logitech G522 Lightspeed specs (Image credit: Future) Style: Closed back

Drivers: 40 mm Pro-G Drivers

Frequency response: 20 Hz-20 kHz

Microphone: detachable omnidirectional

Battery life: 90 without lighting and 40 with lighting

Connection: 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.3

Weight: 290 g

Price: $160 / £140

Highguard, with its boom of explosions, gunshots, and orchestral instruments, rumbles in the headset. It's not just the bass that kicks here, though. The clashes of steel and swells of violin in No Rest for the Wicked are clear and as sharp as they need to be.

Sea Power's Disco Elysium soundtrack, and its swirling of electronic drums, electric guitar, trumpets, and all manner of instrumentation, comes through clearly and well. It's easy to piece together individual parts, and it doesn't feel disconnected or disjointed in the mix. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's soundtrack is much the same in the cans, with a lovely fullness.

I also find that it's easy to discern where noises are coming from and why. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's atmospheric shots, grunts, and screams can be parsed from either can, and the footsteps of enemies in Counter-Strike 2 are easy to pinpoint. When I swapped over to music, the thing I noticed most was how wide the soundstage feels. There are certain compromises you expect when it comes to headsets, and being so lightweight made me feel like it would be lacking presence, but the G522 Lightspeed feels very full, especially at louder volumes.

The lighter material does mean there's little sound isolation going on here, and if you crank it too loud, others will be able to hear your music too. However, I noticed, even at medium volumes, it could drown out background noise when on.

It's the Logitech G522 Lightspeed's price that will be the biggest sticking point. At $160, that's $40 less than the bougie charging-stand-included Fractal Design Scape, just $10 less than Razer BlackShark's V3 and $30 more than the rather similar Asus ROG Pelta.

However, arguably the toughest competition for the G522 Lightspeed is the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, which has an MSRP of $200 but is actually cheaper than the Logitech pick as of the time of writing. To our ears, the Cloud Alpha Wireless used to be the best gaming headset (until the BlackShark V3 came along), and that's because it sounds great, has a comfortable design and offers up to 300 hours of battery life.

The G522 Lightspeed, on the other hand, only offers up to 90 hours of charge without RGB (40 with RGB on). However, I actually think the G522 Lightspeed puts up a bit of a fight with its light material and its excellent microphone.

It's super comfortable, good in hot environments, and has a truly standout detachable microphone

The Logitech G522 Lightspeed website says it has 'the best mic in gaming' and that doesn't feel like a huge stretch, especially at its price point.

It's a detachable boom mic that is clear and picks up bass enough to offer a near radio-level sound. Like the audio, a quick adjustment in Logitech G Hub makes it absolutely sing, and it could serve as a streaming microphone without any problems.

The headset mic in 'broadcaster 1' mode in the Logitech G Hub.

The headset mic without any software help.

The only complaint I have about the microphone is that I wish it had flip-to-mute. Right now, you have to find the switch on the left earcup to mute it, though a satisfying ping and red light on the microphone means you will never accidentally mute. All of the headset controls (volume, Bluetooth, on switch) are on the left cup, which can be a tad odd to get used to, but fine after a little time with it.

I can't knock the look either. Even though I think RGB on a headset is mostly useless unless you're on camera, it does look rather pretty and is easy to control from the Logitech G Hub.

Over the last few years, I have noticed a marked improvement in Logitech's software. That was until I decided to plug it into my work PC. First, it failed to connect to the headset, then it asked to update. I updated, only for it to restart and demand I reinstall. Reinstalling did not solve the problem, and it eventually just fixed itself after a while. This inconsistency is a major pain, and definitely something I would have wanted Logitech to have fixed by now.

However, once you've tweaked the settings a little and got any firmware updates, there's almost no need to keep using the G Hub. And day-to-day use with the G522 Lightspeed is great. Swapping from Lightspeed mode to Bluetooth happens in a mere click of the Bluetooth button, and it manages to connect to my rig moments after being turned on.

I did find myself wishing I could do Bluetooth and Wireless at the same time, to get phone audio while in a game, but it's not a hassle swapping back and forth multiple times a day.

The $160 price point is no doubt a tough sell for a gaming headset. That is especially true for lighter, more breathable headsets, as you can only get so light before it feels a bit flimsy. For the same price, you can get more sturdy headsets, ones with neat extras like charging stands, or significantly better battery life. There are simply too many good options out there, and it gets harder and harder to do anything new or different.

Despite that tough competition, the Logitech G522 Lightspeed has clear selling points and reasons to stand out among its competition. It's super comfortable, good in hot environments, and has a truly standout detachable microphone. It's not beating some of its competition in price, battery life, or brawn, but it does have the brains to offer a mighty fine alternative to some of the best.