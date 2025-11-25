The best MicroSD deals this Black Friday

In between all the wildly dystopic things happening in tech, it's important to remember the little, positive things about living in the future. For one thing, we can shrink storage media down to a form factor roughly the size of a fingernail, allowing you to pack up your Steam games onto a MicroSD card and take them with you on adventures abroad on your Steam Deck.

Valve has also said the recently announced Steam Machine and the Steam Frame VR headset will be interoperable with the Steam Deck, meaning you can pop out the MicroSD card from one device and slot it into the other.

With the Steam Machine set for an early 2026 release window, Black Friday may well be the best time to snag an upgrade—especially when you can get the 512 GB Samsung EVO Select for $33 and the 1 TB Samsung PRO Plus for only $80 from Amazon.

Save $14 Samsung EVO Select | 512 GB: was $46.99 now $32.99 at Amazon Though not the fastest MicroSD money can buy, it's definitely fast enough for your Steam Deck. The perfect dance partner to the 512 GB model of Valve's handheld at an exceptionally reasonable price.



Key Specs: Read/write up to 160 MB/s | 10-year limited warranty

While we can only theorise about how much the Steam Machine will cost, I feel pretty confident in saying that its 512 GB storage model will be the cheaper of the two options and likely the one more folks pick up. That means a supplementary 512 GB will be a must for most, and why picking up the 512 GB Samsung EVO Select for less than $40 is such a cracking deal.

But the Steam Machine and Steam Frame are still a ways off—so, how will these two MicroSD cards fare in your Steam Deck until then? Well, one thing to remember is that the original hardware release of Valve's handheld gaming PC is getting on a bit so that it won't make the most of the absolute fastest MicroSD cards available anyway. In other words, the Samsung Evo Select's read and write speed of up to 160 MB/s won't leave you waiting around.

Save $40 Samsung PRO Plus | 1 TB: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Packing a huge amount of capacity for a very reasonable price, this MicroSD card pairs well with even the most basic model of the Steam Deck. It's also rocking an impressive amount of water and heat resistance, should you lose it in a hot tub.



Key Specs: Up to 180MB/s read speed | Up to 130 MB/s write speed | Up to 72 hours in seawater | -25°C to 85°C operating temp

The 1TB Samsung PRO Plus, on the other hand, offers a read speed of 180MB/s and a slightly slower write speed of 130 MB/s. That means moving games between your Steam Deck's own storage and this MicroSD might take just a few seconds longer than the Samsung Evo Select. However, getting your mitts on a whole terabyte of capacity at such a reasonable price point makes the compromise well worth it, I'd say.

You can also be safe in the knowledge that you're getting a relatively hardy card, too. The Samsung Pro Plus can apparently withstand up to 72 hours in seawater and can continue to operate in temperatures ranging from -25°C to 85°C. You know, just in case you happen to either lose this teeny tiny card at sea—or, indeed, while cleaning your oven.

Whether you're popping either of these cards in your Steam Deck or another gaming handheld I dare not say the name of, both offer excellent value. That's just as well, as one Valve coder has said the Steam Machine will likely be priced closer to a gaming PC and not the subsidised price point of a console, suggesting we'll all need to save our pennies going into 2026.