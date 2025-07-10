As a huge Magic: The Gathering nerd, here are the four deals I'd buy this Prime Day

Magic: The Gathering takes up maybe 10% of my thought process pretty much every single day. I have over 15 commander decks, plus hundreds of cards categorised across multiple folders, all organized by color, set, and mana value. Yeah, it may be a problem for me.

But not for you, as you have me to shout out some of the best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals available right now. As is expected, you don't have major savings on everything, but a few tidy discounts on bundles and merch can make for a great Friday night Magic tournament.

👉Shop all the Prime Day deals on Amazon👈

My picks don't just include cards, though. There's some neat Magic: The Gathering merch available, and I reckon one of these in particular is well worth considering should you want to spruce up your wardrobe.

Quick list

Beginner Box

Magic: The Gathering Foundations - Beginner Box | $29.99 $24.99 at Amazon (save $5)

The Beginner Box, as the name implies, is, well, a box for beginners. Effectively, it comes with ten half-decks, so you can throw two halves together to make a full deck to battle your friends with. It's a fun way to get some extra playtime out of the same cards, and really helps make you think about deck building, something new MTG players can never do enough of.

As someone who has been playing Magic: The Gathering for a long time, I didn't think I would enjoy the Beginner Box as much as I do. It's very simple in concept, explaining the rules of the game and having you mash together deck archetypes to create new ones. However, not only is it a lot of fun by itself, but opens up even more possibilities as you can add to the box for just a couple of bucks.

With Foundations, Wizards of the Coast reintroduced Jumpstart decks, which are the half packs you find in the box. This means you can pick up more Jumpstart decks and add them to the ten you get with the Beginner Box. My partner and I have much more expensive and complicated decks than those offered in the Beginner Box, yet we've consistently enjoyed the novelty of 'building' decks on the fly.

If you're looking to get into MTG or just want something casual to do at the weekend, I'd heartily recommend this box.

Jump Scare! Commander deck

Duskmourn: House of Horror Jump Scare! Commander deck | $47.30 $37.14 at Amazon (save $10.16)

One of my favorite Commander decks of the last year or so, Jump Scare!, the horror-themed deck, is all about flipping cards upside down and playing land to flip them up again. It's a neat choice for anyone who likes to be a bit tricky. It can sneak in a win quickly, too.

If you've never played Commander before, it's my Magic: The Gathering game mode of choice. You get one 'Commander' card, which can be played at any time, then 99 unique cards in your deck, and this allows you to choreograph your playstyle to friends in a four-player environment. Effectively, Commander often results in a game of politics, where you obfuscate how powerful you are, whilst making deals with other players, to come crashing through for the win.

Jump Scare! is a great preconstructed Commander deck, as you can scare opponents with the potential of what you have on the table. There's a lot of mind games involved, and the result is combos that allow you to generate lots of value from cards, all of which were placed on the table turns prior. Down to $37, you get lots of modern classics in this deck. If it's not to your liking, the Modern Horizons 3 Creative Energy deck is also on sale for just $39.

Aetherdrift bundle

Magic: The Gathering Aetherdrift bundle | $53.99 $29.99 at Amazon (save $24)

The lowest price we've seen on this Aetherdrift bundle since it launched, it comes with 40 land cards (20 non-foil and 20 traditional foil), plus 9 Aetherdrift play booster packs, one spindown dice, and one foil card with alternate art exclusive to the bundle. If you've got the need for speed, this is a great way to start on your Aetherdrift collection.

It's important to note that this is not a deck. However, it will give you enough, between its nine boosters and 40 lands, to build your own deck should you want to. It also gives you access to a different MTG format: Draft.

With three players and the nine play boosters, each player can open three packs, and have enough for a draft of 45 cards per player. Effectively, each player opens a pack, takes a card out, then passes that pack to the next player, and you do this until you have no cards left. This will not only hone your deck-building skills but also mean the decks you play will feel totally unique from anything else you own.

If you're not into draft, though, this bundle will get you all of the components in it for much cheaper. For instance, a play booster by itself is $5.45, and you get nine, plus everything else, for just $30.

Merch

Magic: The Gathering Creature Box Up shirt | $21.99 $15.39 at Amazon (save $6.66)

Okay, I would like this shirt a little more if it actually just skipped the Magic: The Gathering logo altogether, but I still think it's a neat way of paying homage to classic creatures. You can get it in grey, pink, and blue, but I think it looks cleanest in white.

I've had my eye on this shirt for a little while now. In fact, it's been sitting in my basket for about three days. I'm stuck between "this is a good deal on a nice shirt" and "I already have too many graphic tees". I'm sorry, my wallet, but I think that first argument will eventually win out.

In case you're afraid of someone doing the TCG equivalent of asking you to name three songs, the cards present on this shirt are Black Knight, Taniwha, Auratog, and Chimeric Staff. They're all more retro and very classic MTG, even though they can't compete with the power level of today.