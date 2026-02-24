The maker of Prototype and Simpsons: Hit and Run returns from the grave just months after an out-of-the-blue update broke Prototype's mods and added mysterious new credits
Which could all mean nothing, I suppose.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
In news that will be deeply intriguing for a certain brand of rapidly-ageing millennial (me), it's looking more and more like that susurrus of a Prototype remaster from last year might actually bear fruit.
I say this because, as spotted by VGC, Prototype's original studio seems to have reforged itself in a new form. New Radical Games is, claims its website, a fusion of Radical Entertainment (Prototype, The Simpsons: Hit & Run, The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction) and Hothead Games (Deathspank, episodes one and two of those Penny Arcade Adventures Games).
Radical co-founder Ian Wilkinson—who departed for Hothead in 2008—serves as CEO, while former Hothead COO Tim Wilkinson again takes up that title for New Radical. Hothead, perhaps ominously, went bankrupt in 2024, around the same time that New Radical seemingly first got off the ground, per Wilkinson's LinkedIn.
This website is new, though, and I think we can officially call it New Radical 'breaking cover'. The whole thing is slathered in iconography from Radical's (that is, uh, Old Radical's) most well-known games: Prototype, The Simpsons, Hulk, even Scarface: The World Is Yours.
Combine that with the news last year that Prototype, the original Prototype, randomly got a mod-breaking update that added new names, organisations, and a reference to an as-yet-nonexistent Ubisoft Connect version of the game and, well, I guess it could all mean nothing, but I'd be surprised if that were the case.
You might also recall that heady day-or-so when an entry for Scarface: The World Is Yours popped up on Steam, before its publisher suddenly yanked it back down because, whoops, it maybe hadn't quite worked out the licensing just yet. Honestly? I'm not sure that was anything but a series of very poor decisions, but if it's also tied to the Radical revival? Suits me. That Scarface game was better than it had any right to be.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.