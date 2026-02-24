In news that will be deeply intriguing for a certain brand of rapidly-ageing millennial (me), it's looking more and more like that susurrus of a Prototype remaster from last year might actually bear fruit.

I say this because, as spotted by VGC, Prototype's original studio seems to have reforged itself in a new form. New Radical Games is, claims its website, a fusion of Radical Entertainment (Prototype, The Simpsons: Hit & Run, The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction) and Hothead Games (Deathspank, episodes one and two of those Penny Arcade Adventures Games).

Radical co-founder Ian Wilkinson—who departed for Hothead in 2008—serves as CEO, while former Hothead COO Tim Wilkinson again takes up that title for New Radical. Hothead, perhaps ominously, went bankrupt in 2024, around the same time that New Radical seemingly first got off the ground, per Wilkinson's LinkedIn.

This website is new, though, and I think we can officially call it New Radical 'breaking cover'. The whole thing is slathered in iconography from Radical's (that is, uh, Old Radical's) most well-known games: Prototype, The Simpsons, Hulk, even Scarface: The World Is Yours.

Combine that with the news last year that Prototype, the original Prototype, randomly got a mod-breaking update that added new names, organisations, and a reference to an as-yet-nonexistent Ubisoft Connect version of the game and, well, I guess it could all mean nothing, but I'd be surprised if that were the case.

You might also recall that heady day-or-so when an entry for Scarface: The World Is Yours popped up on Steam, before its publisher suddenly yanked it back down because, whoops, it maybe hadn't quite worked out the licensing just yet. Honestly? I'm not sure that was anything but a series of very poor decisions, but if it's also tied to the Radical revival? Suits me. That Scarface game was better than it had any right to be.