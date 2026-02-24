The maker of Prototype and Simpsons: Hit and Run returns from the grave just months after an out-of-the-blue update broke Prototype's mods and added mysterious new credits

Which could all mean nothing, I suppose.

Alex Mercer attacking a mutant enemy with an elongated whip arm in Prototype.
(Image credit: Activision)

In news that will be deeply intriguing for a certain brand of rapidly-ageing millennial (me), it's looking more and more like that susurrus of a Prototype remaster from last year might actually bear fruit.

I say this because, as spotted by VGC, Prototype's original studio seems to have reforged itself in a new form. New Radical Games is, claims its website, a fusion of Radical Entertainment (Prototype, The Simpsons: Hit & Run, The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction) and Hothead Games (Deathspank, episodes one and two of those Penny Arcade Adventures Games).

Radical co-founder Ian Wilkinson—who departed for Hothead in 2008—serves as CEO, while former Hothead COO Tim Wilkinson again takes up that title for New Radical. Hothead, perhaps ominously, went bankrupt in 2024, around the same time that New Radical seemingly first got off the ground, per Wilkinson's LinkedIn.

(Image credit: Activision)

You might also recall that heady day-or-so when an entry for Scarface: The World Is Yours popped up on Steam, before its publisher suddenly yanked it back down because, whoops, it maybe hadn't quite worked out the licensing just yet. Honestly? I'm not sure that was anything but a series of very poor decisions, but if it's also tied to the Radical revival? Suits me. That Scarface game was better than it had any right to be.

