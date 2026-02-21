Saints Row 1 designer reckons the series is 'dead,' adding that Embracer 'ghosted' him after a comeback pitch: 'I wish things were different'
The Third Street Saints won't go marching in anytime soon.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Saints Row is dead. Long live Saints Row? No, it's actually dead, at least according to the design director on the first game, Chris Stockman. As Eurogamer reported, Stockman said as much in a Discord for his new company, Bit Planet Games. A thread on X from user papaRPG popularized a screenshot of Stockman responding to a comment lamenting the series' recent radio silence in January: "I think the franchise is dead," he wrote.
"I get the sense that Embracer has zero ability to do anything with it," Stockman continues in the screenshot. "I wish things were different. I tried my best to offer a path forward but they've ghosted me."
It seems like Stockman is referencing the pitch we reported on back in November, wherein he wanted to take the series back to its "roots." Probably a popular decision since the so-so reboot landed with an unceremonious thud back in 2022. The death of Volition followed a year later, when parent company Embracer restructured its business.
More recently on the Bit Planet Discord, Stockman reiterated that the ball is in Embracer's court. He wrote Feb. 17, "As long as they are in business they own it … they could license it to me or contract us to manage it, but I've done all I can do to try and make that happen."
A return for the venerable Grand Theft Auto-like would be an uphill battle in the best of circumstances. The series was, in both its incarnations as a somewhat grounded crime game and as a silly, sci-fi romp with dubstep guns and giant dildos, a single thread in the tapestry of anarchic crime sandboxes that dominated the mid-to-late aughts. The surrounding zeitgeist is part of why it worked so well, especially as it morphed into zany self-parody over time.
The novelty of open-world playgrounds has worn off and that style of game isn't as omnipresent anymore, megalithic Rockstar blockbusters like Red Dead and GTA notwithstanding—if Saints Row really is dead, that's a fate it shares with Prototype, Crackdown, Sleeping Dogs, Sunset Overdrive, and so on. It's hard to imagine what form a reboot could take to actually feel fresh. If you just want to play the old ones though, they're still there and a lot of fun.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.