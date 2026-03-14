Executive producer on The Simpsons says 'never say never' regarding a Hit & Run revival, even if he prefers the 2007 game
There's no accounting for taste.
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The Simpsons is in a rare class of TV shows, and I'm not just talking about its absurd number of seasons (they're up to 37 now). It's one of precious few TV series to get a good videogame adaptation; there are a few games that have become good shows at this point, but rarely do things turn out the other way around.
Naturally, I'm talking about Hit & Run, the chuckle-inducing and surprisingly tough action-adventure game where you explore Springfield and race various Simpsons characters. I like it as much as the next guy with inordinate fondness for those early seasons of the animated sitcom, but executive producer on the show Matt Selman had no idea it'd attract the cult following it enjoys today.
As he told People Magazine in an interview, "Hit & Run is so interesting … I'm a thousand years old, and when I was in my mid to late 20s, I helped write Hit & Run. I had no idea it would become a cult game, a cult success. Of all the games, the thousands of Simpsons games... that one…"Article continues below
In that same interview, he had three words for any fans holding out for a remaster, revival, or at the very least, a return to digital storefronts: "never say never." While "nothing is set in stone," the folks behind the scenes "know people want it." It's far from a concrete announcement, but it's more news than you were probably expecting in 2026.
It might not be as exciting as the four sequels the developers hoped to bag at one point, but it'd be nice if people could easily access the best Simpsons game again. At least, I think it's the best Simpsons game; Selman told People he's always preferred the 2007 game that was released a few months after the movie. He even said it had "sort of a movie level of storytelling," which I suppose should make me regret seeing the movie instead.
If you've already got your hands on a copy of the game, check out this total conversion mod which reimagines the whole thing as a Futurama game.
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Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
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