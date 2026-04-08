After years of 'extensive reverse engineering', you can play a janky Mirror's Edge prototype in all its glory

There's nothing else quite like Mirror's Edge. Not even its only sequel, Catalyst, is quite like the first Mirror's Edge. Bold colours, slick parkour, and a cheesy story that's trying a tad too hard, Mirror's Edge has gone on to become a cult classic despite EA shoving it to the back of the store room.

But Mirror's Edge fans are dedicated to the cause, whether EA cares or not. And now, 18 years after the game's launch (yes, it really is that old), fans have got a prototype of the game working, a build dated to roughly nine months before launch.

Mirror's Edge Early Prototype (Feb 7, 2008) - YouTube Watch On

In a 30-minute showcase shared to YouTube (picked up by Eurogamer), Mirror's Edge superfans 'softsoundd' and 'Hekigan' reveal an early PS3 build that was originally released in 2019 but was unable to be launched due to "technical issues".

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"After extensive reverse engineering and hundreds of fixes, including repairing the broken EBOOT fSELF format, stubbing 306 corrupted functions, and resolving Unreal Engine package bugs, the build is finally playable," the techwhizz explains. It's worth noting that this build is currently only playable on a "custom RPCS3 build that makes unknown SPU STOP codes non-fatal and features increased memory limits," so not just any old PS3.