Hideo Kojima presents a Hideo Kojima credit card, fans immediately dub it 'debt stranding'
Tactical spending action.
An event called Beyond the Strand celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kojima Productions, and has served up new looks at various Kojima projects, including… a credit card?
The livestream chat was immediately inundated by two words: "debt stranding." The card will be issued by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, the same bank that gave Kojima a loan when he was founding the company, and launch in late 2026 in Japan only. Yep: back to the glory days of region locking we go!
The announcement didn't come with a look at the card, but there is a promise that it will somehow unlock unique experiences as well as pay for your shopping. Users will collect points that can be redeemed for Kojima Productions items, which will presumably include in-game items and merchandise.
Kojima didn't have much else to say about the card, but then what is there to say about a credit card? Even a Hideo Kojima credit card, with a low, low APR set by Hideo Kojima?
Oh yeah, a kojima productions credit card, of course. Makes sense. What.— @papapishu.bsky.social (@papapishu.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-09-23T16:02:32.555Z
"In order to spend money with your Kojima Productions Credit Card™ you'll have to use it three different times," jokes Lunatious on resetera. "First, when the card is at room temperature. Second, when the card is at freezing temperature. Third, when the card is at a hot temperature. Only then will you complete the transaction."
The upcoming horror game OD got three minutes of in-game footage, and looks an awful lot like a do-over of the Kojima-directed P.T. (with more candles). PhysInt also got a poster and an early cast list, and unsurprisingly seems very Metal Gear-coded. Finally, Kojima's announced yet another game, or excuse me, "new experience", being created in partnership with Pokemon Go developer Niantic.
