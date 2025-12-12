Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes home an absurd 9 wins at The Game Awards, more than Baldur's Gate 3 in 2023
This year's Game Awards GOTY (and almost everything else) is the popular French RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
The Game Awards has concluded, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the big winner, taking home Game of the Year and nine awards in total.
The last big Game Awards sweep was Baldur's Gate 3 in 2023, but it only managed to take home six awards that year. Although BG3 did win the Best Community Support award in 2024, and then again this year, so the two RPGs are almost even. (Larian's next game, Divinity, was also revealed at this year's show.)
Below are all the nominees and winners from the 2025 Game Awards.
Game of the Year
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner]
Best Game Direction
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades 2
- Split Fiction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner]
Best Narrative
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Silent Hill f
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner]
Best Art Direction
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner]
Best Score and Music
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Toma Otowa)
- Hades 2 (Darren Korb)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Christopher Larkin)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Lorien Testard and Alice Duport-Percier) [winner]
Best Audio Design
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Silent Hill f
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Battlefield 6 [winner]
Best Performance
- Troy Baker as Indiana Jones – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Charlie Cox as Gustave – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii as Atsu – Ghost of Yōtei
- Konatsu Kato as Hinako Shimizu – Silent Hill f
- Ben Starr as Verso – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Jennifer English as Maelle – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner]
Games for Impact
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Wanderstop
- South of Midnight [winner]
Best Independent Game
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner] [yep, another one]
Best Debut Indie Game
- Blue Prince
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner] [this one too]
Best Ongoing Game
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man's Sky [winner]
Best Community Support
- Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
- Baldur's Gate 3 [winner]
Best Mobile Game
- Destiny: Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Wuthering Waves
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby [winner]
Best VR/AR
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
- Marvel's Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk [winner]
Best Action Game
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
- Hades 2 [winner]
Best Action/Adventure
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
- Hollow Knight: Silksong [winner]
Best Fighting Game
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves [winner]
Best Roleplaying Game
- Avowed
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner] [surely it couldn't have won another one, you thought, but it did!]
Best Family Game
- Lego Party
- Lego Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Split Fiction
- Donkey Kong Bananza [winner]
Best Sim/Strategy
- The Alters
- Civilization 7
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles [winner]
Best Sports/Racing
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Mario Kart World [winner]
Best Multiplayer Game
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
- Arc Raiders [winner]
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
- Doom: The Dark Ages [winner]
Best Adaptation
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
- Until Dawn
- The Last of Us season 2 [winner]
Most Anticipated Game
- 007 First Light
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4
- Grand Theft Auto 6 [winner]
Best Esports Game
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
- Counter-Strike 2 [winner]
Best Esports Athlete
- Brock "brawk" Somerhalder
- Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto
- Kakeru "Kakeru" Watanabe
- Saul "MenaRD" Leonardo
- Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut
- Jung "Chovy" Ji-hoon [winner]
Best Esports Team
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NRG (Valorant)
- Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)
- Team Falcons (Dota 2)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2) [winner]
Content Creator of the Year
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
- MoistCr1TiKaL [winner]
Players' Voice
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Genshin Impact
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Wuthering Waves [winner]
