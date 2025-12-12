Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes home an absurd 9 wins at The Game Awards, more than Baldur's Gate 3 in 2023

The Game Awards has concluded, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the big winner, taking home Game of the Year and nine awards in total.

The last big Game Awards sweep was Baldur's Gate 3 in 2023, but it only managed to take home six awards that year. Although BG3 did win the Best Community Support award in 2024, and then again this year, so the two RPGs are almost even. (Larian's next game, Divinity, was also revealed at this year's show.)

Below are all the nominees and winners from the 2025 Game Awards.

Game of the Year

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner]

Best Game Direction

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades 2

Split Fiction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner]

Best Narrative

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Silent Hill f

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner]

Best Art Direction

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner]

Best Score and Music

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell)

Ghost of Yōtei (Toma Otowa)

Hades 2 (Darren Korb)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Christopher Larkin)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Lorien Testard and Alice Duport-Percier) [winner]

Best Audio Design

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Silent Hill f

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Battlefield 6 [winner]

Best Performance

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Charlie Cox as Gustave – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii as Atsu – Ghost of Yōtei

Konatsu Kato as Hinako Shimizu – Silent Hill f

Ben Starr as Verso – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Jennifer English as Maelle – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner]

Games for Impact

Consume Me

Despelote

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Wanderstop

South of Midnight [winner]

Best Independent Game

Absolum

Ball x Pit

Blue Prince

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner] [yep, another one]

Best Debut Indie Game

Blue Prince

Despelote

Dispatch

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner] [this one too]

Best Ongoing Game

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man's Sky [winner]

Best Community Support

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

Baldur's Gate 3 [winner]

Best Mobile Game

Destiny: Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Wuthering Waves

Umamusume: Pretty Derby [winner]

Best VR/AR

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Arken Age

Ghost Town

Marvel's Deadpool VR

The Midnight Walk [winner]

Best Action Game

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Hades 2 [winner]

Best Action/Adventure

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

Hollow Knight: Silksong [winner]

Best Fighting Game

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves [winner]

Best Roleplaying Game

Avowed

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

The Outer Worlds 2

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [winner] [surely it couldn't have won another one, you thought, but it did!]

Best Family Game

Lego Party

Lego Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Split Fiction

Donkey Kong Bananza [winner]

Best Sim/Strategy

The Alters

Civilization 7

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles [winner]

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Rematch

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Mario Kart World [winner]

Best Multiplayer Game

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

Arc Raiders [winner]

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Atomfall

EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight

Doom: The Dark Ages [winner]

Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Until Dawn

The Last of Us season 2 [winner]

Most Anticipated Game

007 First Light

Marvel's Wolverine

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

Grand Theft Auto 6 [winner]

Best Esports Game

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Counter-Strike 2 [winner]

Best Esports Athlete

Brock "brawk" Somerhalder

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Kakeru "Kakeru" Watanabe

Saul "MenaRD" Leonardo

Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

Jung "Chovy" Ji-hoon [winner]

Best Esports Team

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NRG (Valorant)

Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

Team Falcons (Dota 2)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2) [winner]

Content Creator of the Year

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

MoistCr1TiKaL [winner]

Players' Voice

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

Genshin Impact

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Wuthering Waves [winner]