Ubisoft lays off 105 people at Red Storm, the studio co-founded 30 years ago by Tom Clancy, converts it to a support role

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The studio that created the famed Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon series is now effectively dead.

Tom Clancy&#039;s Rainbow Six
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has ended game development at the famed Red Storm studio as part of its global cost-cutting efforts, a move that will see 105 employees put out of work. Red Storm itself will remain open: A VGC report says it will operate going forward as an IT and Snowdrop engine support studio.

Red Storm was founded in 1996 by Tom Clancy (yes, that Tom Clancy), Doug Littlejohns, and software company Virtus Corporation, following the release of the sub sim Tom Clancy's SSN in 1996. The studio stuck with the Tom Clancy angle through most of its history, creating the Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon franchises and developing a number of lesser-known (but thematically similar) titles.

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Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

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