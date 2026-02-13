Den of Wolves studio 10 Chambers announces 'significant restructuring' and layoffs, 'including several of the studio’s co-founders'

News
By published

10 Chambers says the remaining team is "fully committed" to Den of Wolves.

Four heisters standing together
(Image credit: 10 Chambers)

10 Chambers, the developer of GTFO and the upcoming Den of Wolves, has confirmed a "large number" of layoffs at the studio as a result of restructuring, including several of its co-founders.

The layoffs initially came to light on LinkedIn (via Game Developer), where multiple employees reported being let go by the studio. Around the same time, 10 Chambers co-founder Hjalmar Vikström announced his departure from the studio, saying he's "going indie—making way smaller games, focusing on health and family, and just enjoying game development."

"This unfortunately means a significant restructuring of the studio, impacting a large number of roles, including several of the studio’s co-founders," the studio said. "We recognize these changes are difficult, and we’re approaching them thoughtfully. Out of respect for everyone involved, we won’t comment on individual situations.

The number of employees put out of work wasn't revealed but the cuts appear to run deep. 10 Chambers didn't state explicitly that Andersson and Viklund are the only remaining co-founders but it certainly reads that way; if so, that means at least a half-dozen other co-founders, including Vikström, are gone.

Den of Wolves was announced at The Game Awards in 2023, and represents a much larger and more ambitious project than 10 Chambers' previous game, the 2021 co-op shooter GTFO. It's a bit like a Payday game—Andersson and Viklund both worked on the first two games in that series—but takes place in a futuristic cyberpunk dystopia where, you guessed it, corporations run everything. The game most recently appeared at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted in December 2025 with a "pre-alpha" gameplay trailer. A release date has not been announced.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.