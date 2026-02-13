Den of Wolves studio 10 Chambers announces 'significant restructuring' and layoffs, 'including several of the studio’s co-founders'

10 Chambers, the developer of GTFO and the upcoming Den of Wolves, has confirmed a "large number" of layoffs at the studio as a result of restructuring, including several of its co-founders.

The layoffs initially came to light on LinkedIn (via Game Developer), where multiple employees reported being let go by the studio. Around the same time, 10 Chambers co-founder Hjalmar Vikström announced his departure from the studio, saying he's "going indie—making way smaller games, focusing on health and family, and just enjoying game development."

In a statement provided to PC Gamer, 10 Chambers confirmed the layoffs, saying it is "taking a hard look at how we work and how the studio is set up, so Den of Wolves can become the game it deserves to be."

"This unfortunately means a significant restructuring of the studio, impacting a large number of roles, including several of the studio’s co-founders," the studio said. "We recognize these changes are difficult, and we’re approaching them thoughtfully. Out of respect for everyone involved, we won’t comment on individual situations.

"We remain focused on the vision of Den of Wolves. Ulf Andersson and Simon Viklund remain fully committed to the game and to leading the studio forward."

The number of employees put out of work wasn't revealed but the cuts appear to run deep. 10 Chambers didn't state explicitly that Andersson and Viklund are the only remaining co-founders but it certainly reads that way; if so, that means at least a half-dozen other co-founders, including Vikström, are gone.

Den of Wolves was announced at The Game Awards in 2023, and represents a much larger and more ambitious project than 10 Chambers' previous game, the 2021 co-op shooter GTFO. It's a bit like a Payday game—Andersson and Viklund both worked on the first two games in that series—but takes place in a futuristic cyberpunk dystopia where, you guessed it, corporations run everything. The game most recently appeared at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted in December 2025 with a "pre-alpha" gameplay trailer. A release date has not been announced.

The confirmation of layoffs at 10 Chambers comes just a few days after Wildlight Entertainment, the maker of online shooter Highguard, laid off "most" of its staff just 16 days after the game's release.