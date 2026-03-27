'The industry's in a really horrible place,' Brenda Romero says: 'We were there in the '80s for the crash, and this is definitely crashier'

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Romero Games managed to scrape through an ugly 2025, but its founders remain unsure about where it's all headed.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Brenda Romero and John Romero attend the BAFTA Games Awards 2024 Nominees&#039; Party at the Langham Hotel on April 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Things are not great in the videogame industry right now. It seems like no matter what you do—make a hit, make a flop, don't make anything at all—there's a good likelihood that you're going to end up out of work. For people who've been around long enough, it brings back memories of the game industry crash of the early 1980s, when the fledgling business suffered a massive contraction driven by oversaturation, external competition, and executive mismanagement. But industry veterans Brenda and John Romero, who were there for that very rough patch, told GamesIndustry that the current situation seems even worse.

"I feel like the industry's in a really horrible place," Brenda Romero said. "I mean, we were there in the '80s for the crash, and this is definitely crashier. There are so few people that have not been affected, or their partner's affected, or they're worried about being affected. It's a really difficult time right now."

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Where all of this is headed, and how it will be resolved, the Romeros—like the rest of us—do not know: John noted that Battlefield 6 was one of the biggest games of 2025, and Electronic Arts imposed sweeping layoffs among its development teams anyway. "I don't understand what that's all about," he said.

"This is really one of those times where I don't know," Brenda said. "And you hear behind the scenes, there's tremendous push toward teams using generative AI, there's tremendous pushback from teams and from gamers about using generative AI… And before you ask, we're not using generative AI. So I don't know.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

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