'You can have the loot. My reward is justice': Arc Raiders players are appointing themselves Topside Sheriffs to dispense vigilante vengeance on raiders who don't play nice

For a permanently PvP-enabled zone, the Topside in Arc Raiders is surprisingly peaceful. Since launch, players—especially those in the solo queue—have been opting for nonaggression with respectable reliability, with our Morgan Park reporting that his first 20 hours of Arc Raiding consisted of more makeshift truces than wasteland murders.

Yet there are still, inevitably, those who would prey upon this tenuous peace. Arc Raiders' would-be highwaymen might soon find themselves with more of a fight than they bargained for, however, as some players are making it their mission to punish anyone bringing the fight to their fellow man instead of the robot foe.

Over on the Arc Raiders subreddit, the highest-rated thread of the day is from redditor Zarniwoooop, who said he'd "found the meaning of the raider's life" as a self-appointed Topside Sheriff and called on others to join his vigilante effort.

"I jump in. Listen for sounds, gun shoots, flares going up. I investigate. I’m here to help, fight the arcs. Any arcs. I’ll pick you up, patch you up. I’ll kill murderers, Judge Dredd style. No mercy for rats," Zarniwoooop said. "You can have the loot. My reward is justice."

While Judge Dredd maybe isn't the most reparative model we could've chosen for maintaining peaceful relations in our community, it seems Zarniwoooop has no shortage of likeminded lawmen.

"We have a name for what I've been doing? Perfect," one redditor replied. "I love chill solo lobbies, and will fight to keep them that way," said another. To honor these volunteer wardens of post-apocalyptic peace, user Waurdyn declared that they'd "gone Arc Raider to Arc Ranger."

And then they recited the lyrics to the Walker, Texas Ranger theme song, indicating Chuck Norris still somehow maintains a lingering foothold in our cultural awareness.

Based on the replies sharing stories of Topside justice they either dispensed or witnessed, however, it seems like some Arc Rangers don't have the best luck identifying who should be on the receiving end of their retribution. Redditor TurdPhysics said they were jumped by an attacker in a recent game while trying to hunt Arcs, only for a misguided good samaritan nearby to misidentify who'd been the aggressor.

"They down me and sheriff White Knightey initiates basic shooter console trash talking me," TurdPhysics said. "I respond with 'Your boy shot me first man' right as the first raider opens fire on his savior. Incredible vigilante scenario."

Perhaps there's a lesson here about volunteering for violent peacekeeping. But what do I know? I haven't even found the lemons and apricots for my rooster yet.